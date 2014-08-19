FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Orioles at White Sox
#Intel
August 20, 2014 / 3:17 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Orioles at White Sox

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

After making a distinct impression with both his glove and bat in the opener, Nick Markakis looks to provide an encore as the visiting Baltimore Orioles continue their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Markakis made a leaping catch to prevent a two-run homer before belting one of his own to lead Baltimore to an 8-2 triumph on Monday. Markakis, who is 17-for-41 during his 10-game hitting streak, has mustered just a single and a double in nine career at-bats versus Tuesday starter Jose Quintana.

Nelson Cruz, who is also 2-for-9 against Quintana, also went deep with his 32nd homer on Monday to move past Chicago rookie Jose Abreu for the American League lead. The Orioles own a 7 1/2-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East and a majors-best 29-13 mark since June 30. White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia had a two-run single to improve to 4-for-10 in three games since returning from tearing his labrum in his left shoulder in April.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), CSN-Plus (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (9-5, 3.68 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (6-9, 3.14)

Tillman pitched well enough to win his third consecutive start, but settled for a no-decision despite allowing two runs on five hits in seven innings against the Yankees on Wednesday. The 26-year-old keeps a tidy 6-0 mark away from home, although his ERA on the road is a full run higher (4.68) than his 2014 total. Tillman improved to 2-1 in his career versus the White Sox after limiting them to just one hit in seven scoreless innings in his last meeting.

Quintana deserved a better fate in his last outing, but San Francisco scored its first run on a controversial replay review in the seventh before exploding on the bullpen. The 25-year-old Colombian was charged with four runs on as many hits to suffer his second straight loss. Quintana improved to 1-2 versus Baltimore in his career after allowing one run on six hits in seven innings en route to a 4-2 victory on June 24.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy has collected multi-hit performances in five of his last seven games.

2. Chicago SS Alexei Ramirez, who had a double and scored in the opener, is 4-for-6 with a homer in his career versus Tillman.

3. Orioles RHP Miguel Gonzalez tossed a five-inning simulated game on Monday and could be in line to rejoin the team later in the week.

PREDICTION: Orioles 3, White Sox 2

