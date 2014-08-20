Preview: Orioles at White Sox

After clinching a series victory for the ninth time in 10 opportunities, the surging Baltimore Orioles vie for a three-game sweep of the host Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Baltimore’s loud bats receive the majority of the headlines, but the team has cruised to a major league-best 30-13 mark since June 30 behind the 2.89 ERA the pitching staff has recorded in that span. Chris Tillman didn’t disappoint with eight strong innings on Tuesday and Chris Davis added a two-run double as the Orioles breezed to a 5-1 triumph.

Baltimore has outscored the opposition 17-4 during its three-game winning streak and holds an 8 1/2-game lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East. While the Orioles are ascending, the White Sox are plummeting as they’ve lost 11 of 16 to fall a season-worst eight games below .500. Rookie Jose Abreu went deep on Tuesday for the first time since July 29 to pull even with Baltimore’s Nelson Cruz for the AL lead with 32 homers and also added a solo shot against Wednesday starter Wei-Yin Chen in Chicago’s 6-4 loss on June 23.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (12-4, 3.76 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Hector Noesi (7-8, 4.84)

Chen settled for a no-decision on Friday despite allowing just one run on four hits in seven innings against Cleveland. The 29-year-old native of Taiwan has been pitching brilliantly over his last seven starts, posting a 5-1 mark while yielding 14 runs in 44 frames. Chen permitted three runs in 5 2/3 innings to receive a no-decision in his last outing versus Chicago on June 23.

Noesi picked up his second win in three outings despite yielding five runs on eight hits in five innings against Toronto on Friday. The 27-year-old Dominican traditionally has struggled versus Baltimore, posting a 1-3 career mark with a 5.40 ERA while allowing the club to bat .337 against him. Noesi put forth a strong effort in his last outing against the Orioles, however, permitting just two runs in seven innings before settling for a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore OF Adam Jones is 5-for-13 with two runs scored during the team’s winning streak and 3-for-7 in his career versus Noesi.

2. Chicago SS Alexei Ramirez is 1-for-12 in his last three games and 4-for-27 in his last seven.

3. The Orioles opted to move Ubaldo Jimenez to the bullpen and tentatively tab fellow RHP Miguel Gonzalez to start Sunday’s contest versus the Chicago Cubs.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, White Sox 2