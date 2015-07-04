Preview: Orioles at White Sox

The American League Central cellar-dwelling Chicago White Sox are squeezing all they can out of their modest offense. With a major league-worst 267 runs to their credit, the White Sox look to extend their winning streak to four games when they vie for a series victory against the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon.

Jose Abreu belted his 50th career homer in Chicago’s series-opening 1-0 triumph on Friday to hit safely in five straight contests and 13 of his last 15. Abreu also has gone deep in one of his two career at-bats versus Saturday starter Chris Tillman. While the White Sox have opened a stretch of 12 of 15 at U.S. Cellular Field in fine fashion, Baltimore has seen its shutout streak extend to 19 innings after being blanked in consecutive contests. The Orioles, who fell one game behind the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East, have dropped four of their last five after winning 18 of their previous 23.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (6-7, 5.67 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (5-4, 4.56)

Tillman improved to 4-0 his last five trips to the mound on Sunday after scattering four hits over seven innings in an 8-0 rout of Cleveland. The 27-year-old owns a 3-1 career mark versus Chicago, holding the club to a .214 batting average in the process. Alexei Ramirez (4-for-9, .444) and Melky Cabrera (7-for-20, .350) have enjoyed success versus Tillman in their respective careers.

Samardzija received his third no-decision in four outings on Sunday after allowing four runs on five hits in 7 1/3 innings against Detroit. The 30-year-old was blasted his previous meeting with Baltimore, permitting eight runs on 10 hits - including two homers - over five frames in front of an empty ballpark on April 29. Travis Snider is just 2-for-11 (.182) lifetime versus Samardzija, who has pitched well at home with a 3-1 record with a 3.40 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago C Tyler Flowers is 8-for-22 with five RBIs and four runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Baltimore CF Adam Jones (5-for-32) and DH Matt Wieters (4-for-32) have struggled mightily in their last eight games.

3. The White Sox signed 2015 first-round pick RHP Carson Fulmer to a minor-league contract on Friday.

PREDICTION: Orioles 3, White Sox 1