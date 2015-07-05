Preview: Orioles at White Sox

Although they reside in the cellar of the American League Central, the Chicago White Sox will vie for their second straight series sweep when they host the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon. The White Sox claimed both contests of an abbreviated interleague set against major league-best St. Louis before scratching for a pair of one-run victories over Baltimore.

“We’re starting to gel a little bit more, have a little bit more fun, and realize if we have fun and just play baseball, we’re gonna win some games,” said J.B. Shuck, who recorded an RBI double in Chicago’s 3-2 win on Saturday. Jose Abreu continued his torrid hitting with a triple and a double to improve to 8-for-25 (.320) with six runs scored and four RBIs during his six-game hitting streak. The White Sox have won eight of 12 after losing a season-high eight straight games, while Baltimore has dropped five of six to fall two games behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Manny Machado, who has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 contests, belted a two-run homer on Saturday to snap his team’s 26-inning scoreless streak.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (6-5, 4.04 ERA)) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (3-1, 4.07)

Gonzalez has been summoned to start the series finale as Bud Norris has been demoted to the bullpen. The 31-year-old yielded a season-high six runs and eight hits - three homers - in 4 1/3 innings to suffer the loss versus Texas on Tuesday. Gonzalez has split his two career decisions versus the White Sox and owns a 2-1 record during day games this year despite a 7.71 ERA and .365 opponents’ batting average.

After receiving an extended break to control his innings, Rodon will get the nod on Sunday, with ace Chris Sale receiving an extra day of rest. The 22-year-old rookie allowed two homers and four runs overall in five innings of a no-decision at Detroit on June 25. Rodon has pitched well at home, posting a 3-0 mark with a 2.39 ERA while limiting the opposition to a .216 average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore 2B Jonathan Schoop (sprained right knee) was activated from the disabled list and is expected to play in the series finale.

2. The White Sox have allowed four earned runs and struck out 43 during their four-game winning streak.

3. Orioles CF Adam Jones is 0-for-11 with three strikeouts in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, White Sox 2