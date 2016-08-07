Preview: Orioles at White Sox

The Baltimore Orioles are clinging to a percentage-point lead atop the American League East despite losing seven of their last 11 contests. The Orioles look to shake their recent woes and secure their first road series victory in three weeks on Sunday when they play rubber match of the three-game set versus the host Chicago White Sox.

While red-hot Pedro Alvarez (six homers in five games) received the night off on Saturday, J.J. Hardy continued his strong surge by driving in a pair of runs in a 4-2 setback to the White Sox. The 33-year-old Hardy is 4-for-7 with three RBIs in the series and is batting .278 in his career versus Sunday starter James Shields. While Baltimore is doing its best to thwart torrid Toronto from taking over the AL East, Chicago recorded just its third win in 10 outings as it tries to pick up the pieces after the bottom fell out following a strong start. Adam Eaton and Tyler Saladino each belted a solo homer on Saturday, with the former collecting seven hits in his last six games while the latter is 4-for-10 in his last three.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Dylan Bundy (4-3, 3.05 ERA) vs. White Sox RH James Shields (5-13, 4.92)

Bundy allowed just one hit and two baserunners over a career-high seven shutout innings to lead Baltimore to a 5-1 victory over Texas on Tuesday. The 23-year-old owns a 2-1 mark with a 1.53 ERA and 15 strikeouts in his last three starts (17 2/3 innings). Bundy has fared well in one relief appearance against Chicago, permitting three hits over two scoreless innings in a no-decision.

Shields' run of six straight quality starts ended with a thud on Tuesday, as the 34-year-old yielded six runs on nine hits in five innings of an 11-5 setback at Detroit. While Shields' season record leaves plenty to be desired, he boasts a 3-4 record with a 2.68 ERA in his last seven outings. Shields owns an 11-7 career mark versus Baltimore primarily due to his first seven seasons with Tampa Bay, although he was blitzed for four runs on 10 hits in five innings in his last meeting with the Orioles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis, who is 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in the series, is batting .128 with one homer and four RBIs in his last 26 contests.

2. Chicago LF Melky Cabrera had two hits Saturday to double his total from his previous four games.

3. Orioles 1B Steve Pearce is 0-for-6 with three strikeouts since being acquired from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, White Sox 2