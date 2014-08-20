EditorsNote: Corrects story type to write-thru; no change to text

Tillman’s strong outing leads Orioles over White Sox

CHICAGO -- Baltimore continues to get good pitching from all facets of its staff, helping to keep the Orioles rolling along a winning path.

It was no different Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field, where the Orioles (72-52) beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 for the second straight night to win the three-game series.

Right-hander Chris Tillman (10-5) tied a career high with nine strikeouts and allowed just one run in eight innings for the win, which was Baltimore’s third straight. It was Tillman’s third win in his past four starts and 10th quality start in his past 12.

“I think this time of year it’s a big deal for every pitcher,” Tillman said. “To get to where we want to be, we’re going to have to do that and keep doing it. We know that as a pitching staff. You’ve just got to go out and execute. That’s what it’s all about.”

The series win is the Orioles’ ninth in the past 10. They also keep piling up road wins. The Orioles are 11-5 in their past 16 road games, and their 38-26 road record trails only the Los Angeles Dodgers (40-26).

Tillman, who hasn’t taken a loss since July 12, allowed just one run off a solo homer in the first by Jose Abreu. He walked just one and allowed only three hits, none after the third.

“I thought we started to get just a little feathery towards the eighth, but he’s got some pitches in his repertoire that can get him through there,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “He was carrying a solid fastball early in the game, and when you see him come out with that type of velocity early on, it usually bodes well. Then he doesn’t have to figure out a way to trick ‘em.”

Center fielder Adam Jones went 2-for-4 with an RBI and third baseman Chris Davis went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the way offensively.

The Orioles took control of the game in the sixth by breaking a 1-1 tie with three runs on four hits, all off Chicago starter Jose Quintana (6-10). A two-run double by Davis highlighted the inning, which was the last Quintana worked after throwing 97 pitches.

The White Sox starter allowed eight hits and four runs.

Coming into the game, Quintana had a 1.71 ERA in his previous three outings against the Orioles and held a 3.28 ERA against them in four career starts.

“He had a couple pitches he didn’t locate very well (in the sixth) and he paid for it,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of Quintana. “This is a team that, offensively, they can grind you out. That was the inning. They got a guy on and they ended up scoring a run and those add-on runs, you go through a tough part of the lineup and if you don’t make a pitch they’re going to make you pay for it.”

Baltimore tacked on a run in the seventh to make it 5-1 on a solo homer by catcher Nick Hundley. The White Sox didn’t threaten the rest of the way.

Chicago had a tough time against Tillman for the duration of his performance. After allowing the homer to Abreu in the first, Tillman blanked the White Sox for seven more innings before yielding to right-hander Tommy Hunter to pitch the ninth.

The White Sox (59-67) have lost two in a row and are 5-11 in their past 16 games. They have also dropped nine of their past 12 games at home and are struggling to create scoring situations with lead-off hitter Adam Eaton on the disabled list (strained oblique).

“I don’t know if it’s a wall (we’re hitting), but we are hitting a stretch where, if you don’t have Eaton at the top ... we were scoring runs when he was there,” Ventura said. “It was just enough of a spark of getting on. He was pretty hot at the time. We have to find somebody else to get on there and get something going.”

The Orioles scored a run on three hits to start the game, including an RBI single by Jones, and Abreu answered for Chicago with his solo homer.

It was Abreu’s 32nd homer of the season, but his first since July 29 in Detroit, a season-high homerless stretch of 18 games. It was his first at home since July 4 against the Seattle Mariners.

Neither team scored again until left fielder Delmon Young gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead with a two-out RBI single off Quintana in the sixth.

NOTES: Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will be moved to a bullpen role, according to manager Buck Showalter. Taking his spot in the starting rotation will be RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who will be recalled from the minors later this week and start a game Sunday at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. Showalter said he broke the news to Jimenez prior to the game Tuesday against the White Sox. ... Showalter said that RHP Bud Norris, who only needed 82 pitches Monday to get through seven innings in a win against the White Sox, will start Saturday against the Cubs. RHP Kevin Gausman will start the series-opener against the Cubs on Friday. ... White Sox 1B Jose Abreu came into the game Tuesday without a home run in the month of August. His last homer was July 29 in Detroit, a season-high span of 18 straight games. “The power stuff will be there,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Watching him take batting practice, you know he still has power. It’s not like it disappeared. People are pitching him different. There could be a few things going on there. I like him in our lineup and I still want him on our team.”