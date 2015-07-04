Danks, White Sox blank Orioles

CHICAGO -- John Danks understood why his previous turn to pitch was skipped in the Chicago White Sox’s starting rotation and did something about it Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

The left-handed veteran made the most of his first chance back on the mound by holding the Baltimore Orioles scoreless for seven innings to lead the White Sox to a 1-0 series-opening victory. Danks, who snapped a four-start losing skid, outdueled Orioles right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez -- who won four straight starts.

“I’ve pitched my way into being the guy who gets skipped,” Danks said. “I understand that. My goal is to be consistent, go out there and work my way into being one of the top guys again. My job is when I get the ball to go deep in the game and give us a chance to win. And hopefully this will start a nice little run for me.”

Danks and Jimenez each went seven innings and only allowed one run between them. The lone run came on a homer by White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu leading off the third inning.

Right-handed closer Nate Robertson retired the Orioles in order in the ninth for his 17th save and put an end to Danks’ personal losing streak.

Danks (4-8) struck out five, walked two and scattered five hits.

“He was sharp, there’s no question about it,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “His breaking ball was great, he had good separation on the changeup and the fastball, and he was locating his fastball. I think any time guys started sitting on one thing, he was able to use both, which gets him further into the game and gets him out of trouble.”

Jimenez gave up the one run, but struck out four and walked just two.

“He’s been pretty solid all year,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “The only time I thought he might be getting a little out of sync was the last inning. He deserved that kind of outing. He only made one mistake on 0-2 (to Abreau), got too much of the plate to a strong guy.”

Chicago (35-42), last in the American League Central, extended its winning streak to three straight games.

“You’re running into some good teams,” Ventura said. “These guys have been swinging the bat well and for Johnny to come out tonight (and pitch well), it’s a good feeling.”

Baltimore (42-38) came into the game tied for first in the AL East and lost a second game in a row. It was the Orioles’ fourth loss in their past five games.

Danks’ night was impressive considering what he’d done the prior month. He hadn’t pitched since June 22 against the Minnesota Twins, when he allowed nine runs (five earned) on nine hits and allowed three home runs. Danks had just one win in his previous seven outings.

Friday was a different story. Despite allowing runners to reach base in five innings, he worked out of some tight spots and induced a couple double-play grounders in the first and third innings.

“You tip your hat to their pitcher,” Showalter said. “Ubaldo tried to match him as much as he could. we had second and third, one out. We had first and second with nobody out. That’s when we kind of let it get away from us.”

NOTES: White Sox ace LHP Chris Sale will start Monday in the series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, facing former White Sox ace LHP Mark Buehrle. Sale is being pushed back a day, but manager Robin Ventura said there is no health concern. ... Orioles manager Buck Showalter did not have an update from general manager Dan Duquette about trade talks involving veteran OF Delmon Young, who was designated for assignment Wednesday. ... Showalter said injured RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) will make a rehab start July 6, but didn’t know for which of the Orioles’ minor league affiliates. ... Baltimore 2B Jonathan Schoop (right knee sprain) is nearing a return from the 60-day disabled list. He will likely return when OF Nolan Reimold goes on paternity leave, which could happen any day. ... RHP Kevin Gausman made the trip to Chicago after a strong fill-in start Thursday, but could be sent back to Triple-A Norfolk soon. The Orioles currently have six starters on the roster, including RHP Bud Norris, who was available out of the bullpen Friday.