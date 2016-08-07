White Sox edge past Orioles

CHICAGO -- After further review, the Chicago White Sox evened a series against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

Hitting with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and the game tied 2-2, rookie catcher Omar Narvaez lifted a pop fly down the left-field line that ultimately became the game-winning hit in the White Sox's 4-2 win to split the first two games of a series that concludes Sunday.

The ball appeared to land foul, after eluding the outstretched glove of Orioles third baseman Manny Machado, but a lengthy video review overturned the call. The ruling was the ball hit Machado's glove, making it a fair ball that allowed J.B. Shuck to score from third.

"There's always close calls late in the ballgame, where review has either helped us or hurt us," said White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton, who led off the eighth with a solo home run that added an insurance run. "I don't see it as any different than maybe a double-play ball or whatnot, but just having it be fair or foul, I think the umpire got blocked out a little bit by Machado, so kind of a tough play for the umpire. But video replay prevailed and we're happy with it."

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said the ball did clip Machado's glove, but he questioned whether it touched in fair or foul territory.

"Hopefully I'll get an explanation (Sunday)," Showalter said. "We were fortunate (Friday) night with a replay. It could've gone either way. Doesn't matter where it hit the ground if it hit his glove. So, I'm hoping they felt like they had a replay that was definitive enough that he touched it in fair territory, because we don't have one. Maybe they've got one."

Eaton's homer gave Chicago closer David Robertson a two-run lead in the ninth, which he protected to earn his 27th save. Right-hander Nate Jones (5-2) was awarded the win for pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Eaton and Melky Cabrera each went 2-for-4 and drove in a run, while Tyler Saladino went 1-for-3 with a solo home run. Narvaez went 1-for-2 with the big hit.

Chris Tillman (14-4), who started for Baltimore (62-47), went seven innings and took the loss. Shortstop J.J. Hardy went 1-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Orioles, who battled back from an early 2-0 deficit to tie it with runs in the fourth and sixth.

The White Sox didn't let the comeback get any further. They quickly retook the lead with the run in the seventh on four straight singles, including the one that prompted the review.

"That's a game changer," Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. "It's what replay was meant to do ... a play that's called gets overturned because you can actually see the video and have evidence that it would've been fair. It's what it was created for."

The rally could've been bigger, but Baltimore right-hander Mychal Givens struck out three straight to end the inning with the bases loaded. Givens took over for Tillman, who allowed three runs on seven hits.

Left-hander Carlos Rodon started for the White Sox, allowing two runs (one earned), five hits and striking out seven with two walks in six innings. Rodon's first couple innings were impressive, allowing the White Sox to take a 1-0 lead in the first on back-to-back doubles by Tim Anderson and Cabrera.

After allowing a bloop double and single to start his outing in the top of the first, Rodon struck out three straight to end the threat, buzzing through the heart of the Orioles' order with high-velocity fastballs, biting breaking pitches and changeups.

The hard-throwing left-hander then fanned the first two hitters in the second for five straight strikeouts, two short of the White Sox's franchise record to start a game of seven straight by Joe Cowley in 1986.

"First couple innings, (6 p.m. start), Rodon's got great stuff, and on top of that you can't see the ball very well," Showalter said. "I know a couple of our guys came back and said they were trying to guess where it is. Multiply that by the fact that he's got good stuff ... so I'll give our guys a mulligan on the first inning there, when we had an opportunity."

Saladino led off the second with his sixth homer of the season to give Chicago a 2-0 lead, but the Orioles got to Rodon in the fourth for their first run. They made it 2-1 on two hits and a walk, with the key hit a two-out, ground-rule double by Hardy that would have tied the score had the ball not bounced off the warning track into the stands.

Hardy also drove in Baltimore's second run, tying it 2-2 in the sixth with a sacrifice fly that scored Machado.

NOTES: White Sox rookie SS Tim Anderson was back in the starting lineup. Anderson, who was struck on the left hand by a pitch Thursday in Detroit, couldn't swing the bat Friday and missed the series opener. After getting treatment, he was able to swing Saturday and said he is close to being fully healed. ... Orioles LHP T.J. McFarland, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a left knee injury, will begin his rehab Tuesday at high-Class A Sarasota. ... Despite swinging a hot bat, Orioles DH Pedro Alvarez wasn't in the starting lineup. ... Alvarez, a left-handed batter, hit two home runs in Baltimore's series-opening win Friday, his third straight game with a homer and second two-homer game in the streak. ... Struggling 1B Chris Davis was moved down in the Orioles' batting order to sixth. He went 0-for-2 with two walks and is hitting .128 with one home run and four RBIs in his past 26 games dating to July 3.