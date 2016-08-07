Machado slugs 3 HRs as Orioles rout White Sox

CHICAGO -- Manny Machado began the day watching the retirement press conference of his friend and mentor Alex Rodriguez.

The third baseman capped the emotional day by creating his own milestone.

Machado homered a career-high three times in three innings as the Baltimore Orioles routed the Chicago White Sox 10-2 on Sunday to win the three-game series.

"It's exciting. I've been trying to find my swing," Machado said. "This whole series I've been kind of squaring up some balls, which is fun. Today, they finally went out the ballpark."

Machado hit a two-run shot, a three-run drive and another two-run blast to become the second player in major league history to homer in the first, second and third innings since Carl Reynolds of the White Sox in 1930.

It was a whirlwind day for Machado, who was around age 16 when he met the New York Yankees' Rodriguez. They have worked out together, and the veteran has tutored the 24-year-old.

"As a personal friend, he sleeps, bleeds, eats baseball," Machado said. "So for him to make that decision, I know it wasn't easy and it wasn't easy for his family, but I'm always going to be there for him. He's had a great career. He's going out on top like he always has. It was just a little disappointing to see he's not going to be on the same field anymore."

Machado is also the first Orioles player to hit a trio of homers in a game since Chris Davis in 2014. Machado has 25 this season and collected a career-high seven RBIs.

"Nothing really surprises us anymore," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "The game slows down for him sometimes. He continually does things that not many people do. So, get a good seat for it and try not to get in his way and keep your mouth shut and enjoy it. That's what I do."

Davis and J.J. Hardy also homered for the Orioles (63-47), who top the majors with 168 home runs. The American League East leaders outhit the White Sox 12-4.

Jose Abreu homered for Chicago (53-57), which lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

White Sox starter James Shields (5-14) allowed eight runs -- including four of the home runs -- and six hits in 1 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season. He also hit two batters, walked two and struck out one.

"Today, I was pretty much bad all-around," Shields said. "I wasn't in my spots, I was leaving the ball out over the plate and they were capitalizing. You can't do that to this team -- they're too good of a team and I've got to do a better job today overall. There's no excuse."

In his previous shortest outing, he gave up eight runs in 1 2/3 innings June 18 against Cleveland. Shields has allowed six or more runs in six starts in 2016.

Orioles starter Dylan Bundy (5-3) struck out a career-high nine -- including five of the first seven batters -- and allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. In his previous two starts, the rookie took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. That trend didn't continue, as Abreu led off the second inning with a double.

"It's really impressive with Dylan's maturity coming out with that type of lead and pitching the way he did," Showalter said.

Ubaldo Jimenez struck out three in three innings for his first save.

Machado homered on the first pitch for a 2-0 Orioles lead in the first.

"Machado's a good hitter -- he's one of the best in the game and he's going to put a swing on it," Shields said.

Baltimore scored six runs in the second inning to chase Shields. Hardy homered for his fifth of the season and first since July 16. Machado followed with his three-run shot and Davis added a solo shot. After Matt Albers replaced Shields, Pedro Alvarez hit an RBI single. Right fielder Adam Eaton prevented a Matt Wieters home run with a leaping catch at the wall.

Machado also became the first White Sox opponent to hit three home runs at U.S. Cellular Field since Justin Morneau did so with the Twins in 2007.

"You've got a guy that was extremely hot today and is one of the best players in the game," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "He just single-handedly put us in a hole, and I'm talking about Machado."

After homering in his first three at-bats, Machado grounded into a double play in the fifth, lined out in the seventh and grounded out in the ninth.

The White Sox ended the shutout with Todd Frazier's sacrifice fly in the fourth. Abreu homered in the sixth for his 14th of the season.

"Once we got down that much, it was going to be hard to come back because Bundy was just as tough on the other side," Ventura said. "That's probably some of the best stuff we've seen all year."

NOTES: Orioles RF Steve Pearce exited after four innings with a flexor issue in his right arm. He received an injection and said he hopes to be out just a couple days. ... Orioles RF Mark Trumbo received his first day off this season Sunday against the White Sox. Manager Buck Showalter said he also wants to rest 1B Chris Davis, SS J.J. Hardy, CF Adam Jones and others during the road trip. ... White Sox 2B Brett Lawrie (strained left hamstring) has been unable to get on the field and hit, but manager Robin Ventura hopes Lawrie nears a return within the next week and can go on a rehab assignment. ... C Alex Avila (strained right hamstring) is doing better, but is not near a rehab assignment, Ventura said. ... OF Austin Jackson (torn meniscus in left knee) has been at the ballpark and is off crutches, but he is not closer to returning from the disabled list, Ventura said.