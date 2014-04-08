Preview: Orioles at Yankees

The New York Yankees brought in several high-priced free agents in the offseason, but the newcomer making the biggest splash so far is making the minimum. Yangervis Solarte will try to continue his hot start when the Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday afternoon. Solarte was signed as a minor-league free agent before making the team in spring training and is the everyday third baseman now with Mark Teixeira on the disabled list.

The Orioles could use some offense from anyone on their roster after managing only two runs on Monday while falling for the fifth time in seven games to begin the season. Baltimore is averaging 3.1 runs and having trouble coming up with the big hit with runners in scoring position. Solarte could teach the Orioles in that regard, as the 26-year-old punched a run-scoring single to right field in the series opener to record his sixth RBI in as many games and is 9-for-20 with four doubles and four runs scored.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (0-1, 6.35 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Ivan Nova (1-0, 3.18)

Chen got off to a rough start by allowing four runs on 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox last week. The Taiwan native did not walk a batter and struck out five to help lessen the damage. Chen has struggled against New York in his career, going 1-3 with a 5.58 ERA in seven starts, and is winless in three career outings at Yankee Stadium.

Nova had trouble with his control at Houston last week, issuing five walks in 5 2/3 innings as he struggled to command his curveball. The Dominican also hit a pair of batters but limited the damage to two runs to pick up the win. Nova is 5-2 with a 4.46 ERA in 12 career games - 11 starts - against Baltimore but has had problems retiring Chris Davis (8-for-23 with three home runs and nine RBIs).

WALK-OFFS

1. INF Eduardo Nunez, who was designated for assignment to make room for Solarte, was traded to the Minnesota Twins for a minor-league pitcher.

2. Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy (back spasms) has missed three of the last four games and is day-to-day.

3. New York RHP David Robertson was placed on the 15-day DL with a groin injury.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Yankees 5