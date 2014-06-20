Preview: Orioles at Yankees

After completing a sweep of the leaders in the American League East, the New York Yankees look to make hay against the next closest competitor when they open a three-game series versus the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Carlos Beltran drove in a pair of runs and scored another as New York posted its seventh victory in nine outings with a 6-4 triumph over Toronto on Thursday. The Yankees, who are one game ahead of the third-place Orioles, are 1 1/2 games behind the Blue Jays.

Nelson Cruz ended a 14-game home run drought with a solo shot in the eighth inning of Baltimore’s 2-0 victory over Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Cruz has collected six hits and three RBIs in his last five games, but is 3-for-17 against Friday starter Hiroki Kuroda. New York’s Brett Gardner is 10-for-24 during his six-game hitting streak, but 2-for-10 versus starter Ubaldo Jimenez.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), WWOR (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (2-8, 4.86 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Hiroki Kuroda (4-5, 4,32)

Jimenez saw his winless stretch reach seven outings despite allowing just two runs on three hits in six innings to suffer the hard-luck loss versus Toronto last Friday. The 30-year-old Dominican received an extra two days off following the strong performance, a tactic manager Buck Showalter has used in the past. Jimenez has walked five batters in each of his last two outings and issued as many free passes April 7, when he permitted four runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings in a 4-2 setback to New York.

Kuroda suffered his second straight loss after yielding four runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings against Oakland on Saturday. The 39-year-old looks to get back on track and record his second win of the season versus Baltimore. Kuroda allowed two runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings in the Yankees’ win April 7.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury answered an 0-for-11 stretch by going 3-for-9 with three runs scored in his last two contests.

2. The Orioles outscored the Yankees 21-13 en route to taking two of three on April 7-9.

3. Winning close encounters is nothing new for the Yankees, who own a major league-best 21-11 mark in games decided by two runs or fewer.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Orioles 2