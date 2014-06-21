Preview: Orioles at Yankees

The New York Yankees look to extend their winning streak to five games when they host the Baltimore Orioles in the second contest of their three-game series on Saturday afternoon. New York followed a three-game sweep of Toronto with a thrilling 5-3 comeback victory over Baltimore in Friday’s opener. Carlos Beltran capped a four-run outburst in the ninth inning with a two-out, three-run homer as the Yankees improved to a major league-best 22-11 in contests decided by fewer than three runs.

The loss ended a modest two-game winning streak for the Orioles and dropped them to 2-2 on their six-game road trip. Baltimore was held without a hit for five innings by Hiroki Kuroda before collecting four during a two-run rally in the sixth. The Orioles are 2-2 in New York after taking two of three in early April.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN, WJZ (Baltimore), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Bud Norris (6-5, 3.73 ERA) vs. Yankees LH Vidal Nuno (1-3, 5.90)

Norris is looking to win his fourth consecutive start after allowing six runs over 19 2/3 innings in the last three. The 29-year-old has been particularly effective in his last two outings, scattering three hits over eight scoreless frames against Boston before limiting Toronto to one run in 6 2/3 innings. Norris, who never has faced the Yankees, is 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA in seven road starts this season.

Nuno’s winless streak reached seven starts Sunday, when he was pounded for eight runs on eight hits in only three innings at Oakland. The 26-year-old has not been victorious since holding the Angels to a run and four hits in 6 1/3 frames at Los Angeles on May 7. Nuno is 0-1 with an ugly 21.60 ERA in two career relief appearances against Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees LF Brett Gardner enters Saturday’s contest with a seven-game hitting streak thanks to a leadoff single in the ninth inning of the series opener.

2. Orioles LF Nelson Cruz fell one homer behind Toronto’s Edwin Encarnacion (23) for the major-league lead as he has gone deep in just one of his last 16 games.

3. New York - and former Baltimore - 2B Brian Roberts reached the 1,500-hit plateau with a single in the second inning Friday.

PREDICTION: Orioles 7, Yankees 4