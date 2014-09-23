Preview: Orioles at Yankees

Derek Jeter sure hasn’t been shy about providing additional memories as his final season winds to a close. The future Hall of Famer looks to stoke the fire of the New York Yankees’ flickering postseason aspirations as they host the Baltimore Orioles in the second contest of the four-game series on Tuesday. Jeter, who drove in three runs in Monday’s 5-0 triumph, is 10-for-24 with one homer, six RBIs and four runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

While Jeter’s career is reaching its end, Jose Pirela made a statement with a triple and single in his first two at-bats for the Yankees. New York could use more of the same as it resides four games behind Kansas City for the American League’s second wild card - with six remaining on its schedule. Baltimore, which has its eyes on the postseason, sits 2 1/2 games behind the AL West-champion Los Angeles Angels in the race for home-field advantage.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, MASN (Baltimore), WWOR (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (5-9, 4.90 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Brandon McCarthy (10-14, 3.93)

Jimenez posted his first win since Aug. 9 after allowing two runs on as many hits in five innings during Baltimore’s AL East-clinching 8-2 triumph over Toronto last Tuesday. The 30-year-old Dominican continued to struggle with his control, issuing four walks against the Blue Jays to increase his total to 74 this season. Jimenez owns a 1-4 career mark versus the Yankees, but walked away with a no-decision despite yielding six walks over 5 2/3 innings in his last meeting on June 20.

McCarthy seized his eighth win with New York after allowing two runs on four hits in seven innings in a 3-2 triumph over Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The 31-year-old pitched well but settled for a no-decision in his last outing against Baltimore, scattering four hits and striking out six over seven scoreless innings. McCarthy has permitted seven homers in 13 outings with the Yankees.

WALK-OFFS

1. Jeter, who is 1-for-8 in his career versus Jimenez, has recorded 141 RBIs against Baltimore - his most against any team.

2. Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy, who had his team’s lone hit on Monday, has just two in his last 22 at-bats.

3. New York 3B Chase Headley has scored one run in five of his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Orioles 2