Preview: Orioles at Yankees

Nelson Cruzs major league-leading 40th home run of the season helped the Baltimore Orioles deliver yet another blow to the playoff hopes of a team they have dominated all season in their last outing. The Orioles attempt to officially eliminate the Yankees from postseason consideration on Wednesday when they play the third of four games in New York. Cruzs solo shot proved to be the game-winner in Tuesdays 5-4 victory, allowing the Orioles to improve to 12-5 against the Yankees this season.

Baltimore (94-63) trails the Los Angeles Angels (97-61) by 2 1/2 games for home-field advantage in the American League, although the Orioles can achieve some level of satisfaction in their next contest by keeping their AL East rival out of the playoffs for the second straight season. New York, which had qualified for the postseason 17 times in its previous 18 tries, finds itself five games behind in the race for the AL’s second wild card with five games remaining. Retiring 14-time All-Star Derek Jeter, who will be playing in his second-to-last home contest, is 11-for-29 with one homer, six RBIs and five runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Bud Norris (14-8, 3.62 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Shane Greene (5-3, 3.24)

Despite issuing a season-high five walks, Norris remained unbeaten over his last five turns after yielding only two hits in 5 1/3 frames in Wednesdays 6-1 win over Toronto. The 29-year-old, who is 6-6 with a 4.83 ERA in 14 road turns this season, is 3-0 with a 1.48 ERA in September. Norris has won each of his three career starts versus the Yankees  all having occurred since June 21  and his last outing against them was his most impressive, allowing three hits and striking out a season-high 10 over seven scoreless innings on Sept. 12.

Greene followed up a victory in Baltimore on Sept. 13 with another strong turn on Thursday, permitting three hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus Toronto. The outing was the second in three starts in which he did not allow an earned run and the former 15th-round selection gave up two runs in 5 1/3 frames at Baltimore in his previous effort. Greene notched his second career victory in his only other start against the Orioles on July 12, yielding only four hits while fanning nine over 7 1/3 scoreless innings.

1. Baltimore is 74-14 when scoring four or more runs, including 34-1 in such games since July 19.

2. New York (81-76) needs one more victory to guarantee itself a winning record for the 22nd straight season  the second-longest streak in league history (39; Yankees 1926-64).

3. In 13 starts against the AL East this season, Norris is 8-1 with a 2.72 ERA.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Yankees 3