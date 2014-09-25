Preview: Orioles at Yankees

Derek Jeter has played 1,389 home games in his storied 20-year career, including 385 at the new Yankee Stadium. With the New York Yankees no longer in the running for the postseason, they look to give their retiring 14-time All-Star a fond farewell in his final home game Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles. New York was officially eliminated from the playoffs in Wednesdays 9-5 loss, marking the first time it has missed the postseason in consecutive years during Jeters career.

In addition to celebrating their longtime captain, the focus for the Yankees (81-77) turns to collecting one more victory in order to post their 22nd consecutive winning season. Baltimore, which clinched the American League East on Sept. 16, has rebounded from Mondays series-opening one hit shutout with 14 runs and 32 hits combined in its two most recent wins to improve to 13-5 against New York this year. The Orioles (95-63) remain the only AL team capable of challenging the Los Angeles Angels (98-61) for home-field advantage, trailing the AL West leaders by 2½ games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN (Baltimore), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (7-7, 3.57 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Hiroki Kuroda (11-9, 3.77)

Gausman extended his winless streak to six starts by collecting his third consecutive no-decision in Fridays 5-3 loss to Boston. The Colorado native reportedly battled through a blister on his right middle finger, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits over five innings. Gausman, who is 3-1 with a 1.64 ERA in seven all-time appearances (two starts) against the Yankees, enjoyed the finest outing of his career in his previous turn versus New York on Sept. 12 but did not factor into the decision despite striking out seven over as many scoreless innings.

Kuroda earned his fourth victory in his last five decisions after yielding three runs (two earned) on seven hits in 6 2/3 frames following Fridays 5-3 win versus Toronto. The 39-year-old, who remains uncertain about whether he will retire after the season, is 4-1 with a 2.89 ERA and sports a 36:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his last seven turns. Kuroda settled for a no-decision in his previous start versus the Orioles  permitting one run over seven innings  and is 3-3 with a 2.88 ERA in 10 career outings against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Jeter, who was noncommittal when asked if he would play in his teams season-ending three-game series in Boston, has 141 RBIs in 290 all-time games versus Baltimore  his most against any team.

2. With their 14-game lead over New York and four left to play, the Orioles will become the first AL East team since the 2006 Yankees to win the division by a double-digit margin.

3. Thursday will mark only the second time in Jeters career that he will play a game in which his team has been mathematically eliminated from the postseason.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Orioles 3