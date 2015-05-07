Preview: Orioles at Yankees

The New York Yankees dropped two of three at Baltimore last month and look to turn things around when they host the Orioles on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series. The Yankees lost at Toronto on Wednesday to conclude a 4-2 road trip while Baltimore kicked off its six-game New York trek by losing both contests to the Mets.

The American League East-leading Yankees were held to one run for the second time in three games, continuing a season-long trend of mediocre offense when former ace CC Sabathia starts. However, New York is 16-6 when someone other than the burly left-hander takes the mound. Baltimore had won five of six before getting swept by the Mets and Wednesday’s setback ended a streak of quality starts at seven games. Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy and second baseman Ryan Flaherty could both come off the disabled list during the series.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (2-3, 6.23 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (2-0, 3.81)

Tillman continued his trend of alternating solid and sub-par outings, going a season-high seven innings and giving up two runs on three hits in a 2-0 loss versus Tampa Bay on Friday. He lasted only 4 1/3 innings in his previous turn at Toronto and was knocked around for seven runs while walking five. Alex Rodriguez is 5-for-10 with three homers against Tillman, who is 5-5 with a 4.96 ERA in 14 starts versus the Yankees.

Eovaldi bounced back from a mediocre performance against the Mets by limiting Boston to two runs over 6 1/3 innings to register his second victory. The 25-year-old Texas native has turned in his two worst starts of the season at Yankee Stadium, giving up seven runs on 15 hits over 9 2/3 innings. Eovaldi did not factor in the decision in his lone career start against Baltimore, allowing two runs and striking out nine in five innings on April 15.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

2. Orioles 1B Chris Davis struck out three times Wednesday and has fanned 40 times in 24 games.

3. Rodriguez remains tied with Willie Mays (660) for fourth place on the career home run list.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Orioles 2