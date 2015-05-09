Preview: Orioles at Yankees

The back of the bullpen is working wonders for the surging New York Yankees, who go for their second consecutive victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. The Yankees have taken the first two games of the four-game set by scores of 4-3 and 5-4 to give them eight one-run victories - tied with Houston for the most in the American League.

Left-hander Andrew Miller, signed to a four-year deal in the offseason, has made a seamless transition to closer and converted all 13 save opportunities for AL East-leading New York, which has won 16 of 21. Setup man Dellin Betances has allowed one run in his last 15 appearances while fanning 28 in 17 2/3 innings overall. The Orioles have dropped four in a row following a 5-1 stretch and their starting pitchers have been responsible for the swoon. Following a streak of seven quality starts by the rotation, Baltimore has not received one in the last three games, including a pair of four-inning outings.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (0-1, 2.83 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Chase Whitley (1-0, 0.75)

Chen remains winless despite allowing a total of nine earned runs in his five starts, including six innings of two-run ball in a no-decision last time out. He went a season-high eight innings and gave up two runs versus Boston in his previous turn but did not factor in the decision again. Chen is 2-4 with a 5.18 ERA in 10 career starts against the Yankees, including a six-inning, two-run stint on April 13.

Whitley was sensational in his second start of the season, limiting the Toronto Blue Jays to six hits while striking out six and not walking a batter over seven scoreless innings. The 25-year-old Alabama native won his season debut with five innings of one-run ball versus Tampa Bay. Whitley was knocked around in three appearances (one start) versus Baltimore last year, giving up nine runs and 13 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miller is the first Yankee pitcher in 100 years to open the season with zero runs and one hit or fewer allowed in his first 15 appearances.

2. Orioles C Caleb Joseph is 4-for-7 with a homer and two RBIs in the series.

3. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury has an 11-game hitting streak and leads the AL with a .362 batting average.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Orioles 3