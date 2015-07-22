FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2015 / 2:08 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Orioles at Yankees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Winners of 10 of their last 14 contests, the New York Yankees look to create some breathing room in the American League East when they vie for a series victory against the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. Chase Headley, who had an RBI double in New York’s 3-2 triumph in Tuesday’s opener, is riding a six-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 contests.

The Yankees have won 19 of their last 26 home outings to find themselves with a comfortable five-game cushion over Baltimore, which is tied for second with Toronto and Tampa Bay. New York will look to extend that advantage on Wednesday behind right-hander Ivan Nova, who has yet to find himself this season as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. Nova has enjoyed success versus Adam Jones (8-for-37), who added two hits on Tuesday to improve to 11-for-22 with three homers in his last five games. Baltimore is expected to recall right-hander Kevin Gausman from Triple-A Norfolk to start Wednesday’s contest.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (1-1, 5.00 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Ivan Nova (1-3, 3.42)

Gausman looks to rebound after getting ripped for eight runs on seven hits in 3 1/2 innings of an 8-3 loss to Minnesota on July 7. The 24-year-old owns a 3-1 career mark versus New York, but he struggled in a relief appearance on April 14 as he permitted two runs on as many hits in two-thirds of a frame. Mark Teixeira recorded two hits in the opener to improve to 7-for-12 with a homer and three runs scored in his last three games, but is 1-for-8 with three strikeouts in his career versus Gausman.

Nova’s losing skid extended to a career-high three starts on July 11 after allowing four runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 5-3 setback to Boston. The 28-year-old Dominican didn’t walk a batter for the first time in his four starts this season, but the velocity on his fastball has taken a dip since his return. Manny Machado has feasted on Yankees’ pitching in the season series (15-for-42 with two homers), but is just 1-for-14 in his career versus Nova.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore C Caleb Joseph (15-for-28, two homers) and 2B Jimmy Paredes (12-for-28, two homers) have excelled in the season series.

2. New York LHP Andrew Miller retired the side in order in the ninth inning Tuesday, improving to 21-for-21 in save opportunities this season.

3. Orioles SS J.J. Hardy is 4-for-15 with three RBIs and as many runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Yankees 2

