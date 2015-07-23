Preview: Orioles at Yankees

Mark Teixeira has recorded a season-high four consecutive multi-hit performances to help the New York Yankees extend their cushion atop the American League East. Teixeira looks to continue his torrid pace on Thursday afternoon as New York vies for a sweep of the three-game series against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

After ripping a pair of doubles in the opener, Teixeira belted his team-leading 24th homer to help manager Joe Girardi claim his 700th win with the Yankees in the team’s 4-3 triumph on Wednesday. The Maryland native improved to 9-for-16 in last four games and 15-for-43 in season series, but is just 4-for-24 with nine strikeouts in his career versus Thursday starter Ubaldo Jimenez. A winner of 11 of 15 contests overall and 20 of its last 27 home outings, New York extended its lead to six games ahead of Baltimore in the division. Orioles slugger Chris Davis launched his 20th homer to match Manny Machado for the team lead, but is just 1-for-6 with three strikeouts versus Thursday starter Masahiro Tanaka.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (7-5, 3.29 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (6-3, 3.65)

Jimenez was blitzed for seven runs on as many hits - including three homers - in 4 2/3 innings of a 7-3 setback to Detroit on Friday. The 31-year-old Dominican fell to 0-2 in his last three outings following a four-start winning streak, which began on June 12 after he allowed three runs in five innings of an 11-3 triumph over New York. That victory improved Jimenez to 3-4 in his career versus the Yankees, although his 5.48 ERA and 1.73 WHIP versus the club leaves a bit to be desired.

Tanaka posted his second straight victory on Friday after yielding three runs on five hits in seven innings of a 4-3 win over Seattle. The 26-year-old Japan native routinely struggles with the home-run ball, having been taken deep twice against the Mariners and 10 times over his last seven starts. Tanaka lost his lone career decision in his last meeting with the Orioles despite permitting just three runs on six hits in seven frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore has dropped 11 of its last 15 since residing six games over .500 and in first place just three weeks ago.

2. New York 3B Alex Rodriguez belted his 20th homer on Wednesday, reaching the plateau for the 16th time in his career. The stretch ties him for fifth-most in league history behind Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, Frank Robinson and Willie Mays.

3. Orioles SS J.J. Hardy is 5-for-17 with four runs scored and three RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Orioles 3, Yankees 2