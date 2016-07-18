Preview: Orioles at Yankees

The American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles look to bounce back from their first loss in five contests when they begin a four-game series against the host New York Yankees on Monday. Baltimore had won four in a row and six of seven before dropping a 5-2 decision Sunday at Tampa Bay to remain only two games ahead of Boston in the division.

J.J. Hardy is riding a 10-game hitting streak after registering his fifth two-hit performance during that stretch Sunday while Mark Trumbo, who leads the major leagues with 28 home runs, went 0-for-4 in the series finale against the Rays to end his hitting streak at 10 contests. New York salvaged the finale of its three-game weekend set against the Red Sox, posting a 3-1 triumph Sunday night as Starlin Castro and Austin Romine each drove in and scored a run during a three-run fourth inning. The Yankees are 1-2 on their 10-game homestand after winning three of four at AL Central-leading Cleveland to wrap up a 5-5 road trip prior to the All-Star break. Carlos Beltran was one of five Yankees with two hits Sunday as he improved to 9-for-27 over his last six games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (1-6, 4.15 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Ivan Nova (6-5, 5.18)

Gausman remains in search of his first road victory of the season after going 0-5 with a 5.25 ERA in his first nine starts away from home. The 25-year-old Colorado native allowed seven runs and 16 hits over 11 innings in the two outings — both on the road — since recording his lone win of the year on June 25 versus Tampa Bay. Gausman was moved back a day in the rotation in order to face New York, against which he is 3-2 with one complete game and a 2.22 ERA in 13 career meetings (seven starts).

Nova halted his four-start winless streak at Cleveland on July 7 despite yielding four runs and five hits — two homers — in 5 1/3 innings. The 29-year-old Dominican allowed just one run in each of his first three starts of the season but has struggled since, surrendering four or more runs in seven of his last nine turns. Nova has made 16 career appearances (15 starts) against Baltimore, going 7-4 with two complete games, one shutout and a 5.22 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles OF Hyun Soo Kim, who has not played since July 10 due to a strained right hamstring, may avoid a trip to the disabled list as he is expected to make the trip to New York.

2. New York 1B Mark Teixeira, whose season has been plagued by injury and poor hitting, received some good news as the CT scan taken on his left foot — off which he fouled a ball on Saturday — came back negative.

3. Baltimore leads the AL with 148 runs scored after the sixth inning.

PREDICTION: Yankees 7, Orioles 4