Preview: Orioles at Yankees

The Baltimore Orioles have dropped back-to-back contests against the fifth- and fourth-place teams in the American League East to see their division lead dwindle to just 1 1/2 games. The Orioles look to get back on track when they play the second contest of their four-game series versus the host New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Baltimore had won four in a row and six of seven before it answered Sunday's 5-2 setback to Tampa Bay with a 2-1 loss to New York, marking just its third loss to the Yankees in nine outings dating back to last season. Jonathan Schoop belted a solo homer on Monday to hit safely in 12 of 13 games this month, but he is batting just .226 in his career versus New York and 1-for-5 against Tuesday starter Nathan Eovaldi. Carlos Beltran continued his torrid stretch with three hits in the series opener to improve to 11-for-27 with four RBIs in his last six games. The veteran is batting .303 on the season with 19 homers, but is just 3-for-12 versus Tuesday starter Vance Worley.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Vance Worley (2-0, 2.87 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (7-6, 5.11)

After tossing 1 2/3 innings of relief on Sunday, Worley will make the spot start two nights later versus New York. The 28-year-old didn't fare well in his lone encounter with the Yankees, allowing one run on three hits in two-thirds of an inning in a no-decision on June 4. Worley has two starts under his belt this season, with his longest outing lasting six innings in an 11-5 win against Texas on April 15.

Eovaldi has also worked out of the bullpen of late and looks to exact revenge versus Baltimore, against which he was battered for five runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision on June 3. The 26-year-old hard-throwing right-hander has been rumored to be on the trade block, and a strong start can only help his stock. Eovaldi allowed two hits in 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief against Boston on Friday.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York DH Alex Rodriguez, who belted his 696th homer on Monday, is batting .301 in his career versus Baltimore.

2. Orioles 1B Chris Davis is iffy to play on Tuesday after visiting a hospital to deal with a stomach virus.

3. Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira (sore left foot) is questionable to participate in any of the games of this series, manager Joe Girardi told reporters.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Yankees 3