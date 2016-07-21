Preview: Orioles at Yankees

CC Sabathia turns 36 years old on Thursday and the New York Yankees hope to make it a festive occasion for the veteran left-hander when they go for a four-game sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees have won four straight overall to move two games above .500 for the first time since April 12.

Sabathia has been hit hard during a five-start winless drought but will look to continue a strong run by New York's pitching staff, which has yielded three runs during the winning streak. Carlos Beltran and Mark Teixeira homered in Wednesday's 5-0 victory as the Yankees knocked Baltimore out of first place in the American League East. The slumping Orioles, who were without the flu-ridden Manny Machado and Chris Davis as well as catcher Matt Wieters (foot) on Wednesday, have managed only four runs during their four-game skid. Baltimore will try to avoid a sweep behind ace Chris Tillman, who is attempting to win his fourth straight start and tie Chris Sale of the Chicago White Sox for the major-league lead in victories (14).

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (13-2, 3.29 ERA) vs. Yankees LH CC Sabathia (5-7, 3.94)

Tillman cruised to his third victory in as many starts this month by limiting Tampa Bay to one run and four hits over seven innings on Saturday. He owns a 1.29 ERA in three starts in July, permitting 12 hits over 21 frames. Alex Rodriguez is 7-for-19 with five home runs against Tillman, who held the Yankees to one run over seven innings on May 3 before escaping with a 6-5 victory despite three homers by New York a month later.

Sabathia came off the disabled list in May and promptly rattled off six straight superb outings in which he surrendered a total of four earned runs. He permitted only one home run during that stretch but has been taken deep five times while going 0-3 over his last five turns. Sabathia limited the Orioles to two hits over five scoreless frames on June 5 and has owned slugger Davis (6-for-29, 16 strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Orioles are 3-for-33 with runners in scoring position since the All-Star break.

2. Yankees 3B Chase Headley missed Wednesday's game due to personal reasons.

3. Orioles manager Buck Showalter (illness) also missed Wednesday's contest while CF Adam Jones exited with back spasms.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Orioles 3