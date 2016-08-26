Preview: Orioles at Yankees

With the American League East race a jumbled one, the Baltimore Orioles begin a homestretch loaded with division opponents when they open a three-game road series against the New York Yankees on Friday. The Orioles own the second wild-card spot and are in third place in the division, one game behind Toronto and Boston but 4 1/2 ahead of the Yankees, after their four-game winning streak came to an end with Thursday's 4-0 loss to Washington.

Beginning Friday, Baltimore plays 29 of its final 35 games against AL East foes as it seeks a second division crown in four seasons. Coming off a 4-2 trip to the West Coast, the Yankees still have a pulse in the wild-card chase and continue to ride the hot bat of rookie Gary Sanchez, who has hit nine homers in 19 games after slugging three more in a three-game series at Seattle. "He is as hot as any player I have played with in my entire career," Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira told ESPN on Wednesday. "You just don't see guys doing what he is doing." Teixeira has belted two homers in 12 at-bats against Baltimore starter Yovani Gallardo, while Starlin Castro and Chase Headley are a combined 25-for-69 (.362) versus the veteran right-hander.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Yovani Gallardo (4-5, 5.08 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Cessa (3-0, 4.01)

Gallardo has posted an ERA of 3.38 in four starts this month as he appears to be rounding into form after an injury-marred first half of the season. He gave up three earned runs over seven innings in a tough loss to Houston on Sunday. The only other time Gallardo lasted seven frames this year was at Yankee Stadium on July 20, when he was reached for four runs and five hits in a 5-0 loss.

Cessa won his first career start after limiting the Los Angeles Angels to three hits in six scoreless innings on the road. He has allowed one homer in 13 frames over his last four appearances after giving up four blasts in 11 2/3 innings over five relief outings to start the year. The 24-year-old has been pounded for seven runs in 8 2/3 innings at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore needs three home runs to reach 200 for the 10th time in franchise history.

2. New York (65-61) will be trying for the fourth time this season to move five games over .500.

3. The Yankees have won 10 straight series-opening games versus the Orioles at home.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Orioles 4