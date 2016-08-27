Preview: Orioles at Yankees

Gary Sanchez has put on a show since being promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 3. After belting his eighth homer in nine games in the opener, Sanchez looks to add to his rave reviews in a matinee performance on Saturday afternoon as the New York Yankees vie for a series victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles.
The 23-year-old Dominican rookie added to his gaudy totals by belting a two-run shot among his three-hit, four-RBI performance in Friday's 14-4 victory, increasing his home run tally to 10 and RBI count to 20 while batting .403 in 20 contests this season. The red-hot Sanchez has helped the Yankees win three in a row and five of seven to move within 3 1/2 games of the Orioles, who are clinging to the American League's second wild card despite mustering a 28-36 mark away from home. Manny Machado went deep twice to up his home run total to five in his last nine contests for Baltimore, which has dropped two straight following a three-game winning streak. New York's Chad Green and fellow rookie right-hander Dylan Bundy will be tasked with trying to keep each team's sluggers at bay when they take the mound on Saturday.
PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Dylan Bundy (7-4, 3.33 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Chad Green (2-3, 3.66)
Bundy improved to 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA in five starts this month after allowing two runs on three hits over six innings in a 4-3 triumph versus Washington on Monday. The 23-year-old is holding the opposition to a paltry .204 batting average as a starter, although he has been prone to serving up the home run ball. Bundy has been taken deep nine times in his last eight outings overall and owns a 7.36 ERA in his career after struggling in a pair of relief appearances versus New York.
Green has hit the ground running since being recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Aug. 15, allowing just one earned run on seven hits in 12 innings. The 25-year-old will receive his second look at the Orioles in just over a month as he scattered two hits over 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief on July 21. Green struck out one batter in that contest but has fanned 16 in his last two.
1. Baltimore 2B Jonathan Schoop has hit safely in 19 of his last 23 contests.
2. New York LF Brett Gardner has answered a 1-for-15 stretch with four hits, four RBIs and three runs scored in his last three games.
3. Orioles SS J.J. Hardy is 0-for-11 with four strikeouts in his last four contests.
PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Orioles 4