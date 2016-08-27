Preview: Orioles at Yankees

Gary Sanchez has put on a show since being promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 3. After belting his eighth homer in nine games in the opener, Sanchez looks to add to his rave reviews in a matinee performance on Saturday afternoon as the New York Yankees vie for a series victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

The 23-year-old Dominican rookie added to his gaudy totals by belting a two-run shot among his three-hit, four-RBI performance in Friday's 14-4 victory, increasing his home run tally to 10 and RBI count to 20 while batting .403 in 20 contests this season. The red-hot Sanchez has helped the Yankees win three in a row and five of seven to move within 3 1/2 games of the Orioles, who are clinging to the American League's second wild card despite mustering a 28-36 mark away from home. Manny Machado went deep twice to up his home run total to five in his last nine contests for Baltimore, which has dropped two straight following a three-game winning streak. New York's Chad Green and fellow rookie right-hander Dylan Bundy will be tasked with trying to keep each team's sluggers at bay when they take the mound on Saturday.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN (Baltimore), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Dylan Bundy (7-4, 3.33 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Chad Green (2-3, 3.66)

Bundy improved to 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA in five starts this month after allowing two runs on three hits over six innings in a 4-3 triumph versus Washington on Monday. The 23-year-old is holding the opposition to a paltry .204 batting average as a starter, although he has been prone to serving up the home run ball. Bundy has been taken deep nine times in his last eight outings overall and owns a 7.36 ERA in his career after struggling in a pair of relief appearances versus New York.

Green has hit the ground running since being recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Aug. 15, allowing just one earned run on seven hits in 12 innings. The 25-year-old will receive his second look at the Orioles in just over a month as he scattered two hits over 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief on July 21. Green struck out one batter in that contest but has fanned 16 in his last two.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore 2B Jonathan Schoop has hit safely in 19 of his last 23 contests.

2. New York LF Brett Gardner has answered a 1-for-15 stretch with four hits, four RBIs and three runs scored in his last three games.

3. Orioles SS J.J. Hardy is 0-for-11 with four strikeouts in his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Orioles 4