Preview: Orioles at Yankees

The Baltimore Orioles likely will need Kevin Gausman to do something that he has yet to accomplish this season if they wish to avoid a three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium: win a road game. With an 0-9 mark and a 5.32 ERA away from Camden Yards in 2016, Gausman looks to snap the skid on Sunday afternoon as Baltimore attempts to rein in rookie Gary Sanchez and the New York Yankees' offense.

Sanchez has homered in each contest of the series and seven of his last 10 games for the Yankees, who have erupted for 27 runs and 36 hits in the set to record their fourth win in a row and move within 2 1/2 games of the Orioles for the second wild-card spot in the American League. Fellow Dominican Starlin Castro belted a two-run shot in Saturday's 13-5 triumph to improve to 7-for-11 with three RBIs and four runs scored in the series and 17-for-50 with two homers, 10 RBIs in 12 career encounters with Baltimore. Orioles slugger Chris Davis recorded his 17th career multi-homer performance in the Orioles' third straight loss on Saturday, but is batting .194 with 16 strikeouts in 31 at-bats versus Sunday starter C.C. Sabathia. While Gausman has sputtered away from home, Sabathia's 2-7 mark with a 5.32 ERA at Yankee Stadium this season leaves plenty to be desired.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (5-10, 3.92 ERA) vs. Yankees LH CC Sabathia (8-10, 4.33)

Gausman recorded his second straight win on Tuesday after scattering six hits over as many scoreless innings in an 8-1 triumph versus Washington. The 25-year-old has pitched well in three outings this season against New York, but only has an 0-1 mark to show for it. Gausman yielded just three hits over eight shutout innings of a no-decision on May 5 and one run in six frames to receive the same fate one month later before taking the loss despite permitting two runs in 6 2/3 innings of a 2-1 loss on July 18.

New York flopped Sabathia and Michael Pineda's spots in the rotation, moving the 36-year-old left-hander into action for Sunday. Sabathia answered a horrific outing in Toronto by allowing one run on three hits in seven innings of a 5-1 win at Seattle on Tuesday. The veteran yielded just eight hits in 12 scoreless frames in a pair of starts at Camden Yards earlier this season before falling to 19-8 in his career versus the Orioles on July 21 after permitting four runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado is 4-for-9 with two homers, three RBIs and as many runs scored in the series.

2. New York 1B Mark Teixeira, who is a Maryland native, is 6-for-18 with one homer, five RBIs and three runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.

3. The Orioles are in the midst of their fifth consecutive season with at least 200 homers, becoming the first team since the 2000-07 Yankees to accomplish the feat.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Orioles 3