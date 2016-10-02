Preview: Orioles at Yankees

The Baltimore Orioles are back in a tie for the American League wild card lead after missing out on an opportunity Saturday to remain in control. The Orioles will try to clinch their spot in the wild card game and perhaps steal home-field advantage when they visit the New York Yankees in the regular-season finale on Sunday.

Baltimore held a 3-0 lead on Saturday and was tied in the eighth inning before Brad Brach was charged with four runs in a shaky appearance by the All-Star reliever. Should the Orioles finish tied with the Blue Jays for the top spot, Toronto would host the wild card game by virtue of its 10-9 advantage in the season series. The Yankees were eliminated from postseason contention earlier in the week and will spend the final day of the regular season trying to play spoiler and saying goodbye to Mark Teixeira, who is retiring after the game. Teixeira, 36, was part of New York 'sWorld Series-winning 2009 squad and has 409 career home runs but will retire while batting .206 in his final season.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (8-12, 3.66 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Cessa (4-3, 4.18)

Baltimore was hoping to save Gausman for the wild card game but instead will have to send the LSU product to the mound in an effort to clinch on the final day of the regular season. The 25-year-old has been dealing with a mild intercostal strain and was not at his best in his last two outings, allowing a total of 10 runs - nine earned - and 17 hits in 12 1/3 total innings to suffer back-to-back losses. Gausman dominated New York in consecutive starts bridging August and September, logging a total of 13 scoreless innings with 17 strikeouts.

Cessa is trying to end a six-start winless streak and go into the offseason on a high note after a solid rookie campaign. The 24-year-old turned in his second straight quality start on Tuesday but was held out of the decision while allowing two runs and five hits in six innings to the Boston Red Sox. Cessa's last win came at home against Baltimore on Aug. 26, when he was charged with three runs and five hits while striking out five across six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 3B Manny Machado snapped a string of four straight hitless games with a solo homer on Saturday and is 1-for-19 in the last five contests.

2. Teixeira is 6-for-14 in his last five contests.

3. Baltimore OF Mark Trumbo went 4-for-4 on Saturday and recorded multiple hits in five of his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Yankees 2