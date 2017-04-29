Preview: Orioles at Yankees

After watching the Baltimore Orioles make themselves at home during the first 5 1/2 innings in the Bronx, the New York Yankees erased an eight-run deficit and flexed their muscle in a glorified version of home run derby in the series opener. The American League East rivals will look to provide an encore on Saturday afternoon after combining for 25 runs and eight homers in the Yankees' wild 14-11 victory in 10 innings.

Starlin Castro belted a two-run homer to cap both a three-run outburst in the ninth inning and his third three-hit performance of the season, giving the 27-year-old Dominican hits in 16 of his last 18 games. Matt Holliday ended the slugfest with a dramatic three-run blast, improving to 5-for-8 with five RBIs and three runs scored in his last two contests on the heels of a woeful 2-for-27 stretch in his previous 10 games. New York has won three in a row and 13 of its last 16 to pull into a tie for first place with Baltimore, which ventured into the extra innings for the second straight contest and fell for the third time in five outings overall. Manny Machado launched a 470-foot home run in the series opener for the Orioles and collected five hits in his last two outings heading into the matchup with Saturday starter Michael Pineda, against whom he owns a .333 batting average.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (1-0, 5.95 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Michael Pineda (2-1, 3.86)

Talk about your ends of the spectrum as Jimenez answered his best start of the season with his worst on Monday. After scattering two hits over 7 2/3 scoreless innings to record the win versus Cincinnati, the 33-year-old Dominican responded with a clunker as he issued a season-high five walks to go along with three runs in 3 1/3 innings of a no-decision against Tampa Bay. Jimenez owns a 4-5 mark with a 6.35 ERA in 12 career outings against New York, but was fortunate to walk away with a no-decision on April 7 after being was blitzed for five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Pineda continues to struggle with the home-run ball, as he has been taken deep in a career-high six straight starts dating to last season after surrendering two blasts in five innings of a no-decision at Pittsburgh on Saturday. The 28-year-old Dominican fanned six batters for the third time in four outings this season and effectively has averaged that total (79) in 12 career starts versus Baltimore. Pineda received mixed results in three outings against the Orioles last season, fanning eight over six scoreless innings on July 20 and receiving a no-decision on Sept. 4 before getting blitzed for two homers and five runs in an 8-1 rout on Sept. 30.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore CF Adam Jones has five hits and as many runs scored in four games versus New York this season.

2. The Yankees and Orioles have identical 14-7 records, although the former has scored 22 more runs.

3. New York OF Aaron Judge, who recorded his first multi-homer performance of his career Friday, has gone deep six times in his last nine outings.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Yankees 4