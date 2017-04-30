Preview: Orioles at Yankees

The New York Yankees' early-season dominance at home has vaulted the club into first place in the American League East, and rookie Aaron Judge is leading the way. The Yankees will try to pick up their third home sweep in April when they finish a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

After Friday's phenomenal 14-11 comeback win in 10 innings - which included two Judge homers - pulled New York into a tie with the Orioles, the Bronx Bombers rolled to a 12-4 victory Saturday behind two home runs by Brett Gardner and another by Judge, who has gone deep 10 times in the past 16 games. The Yankees are 10-1 at Yankee Stadium and they've hit 25 homers in that span, averaging more than seven runs per contest. The Orioles had been in first place or tied atop the division since the season began until Saturday's result. They will try to get back on track behind veteran lefty Wade Miley, whose strong start to the season includes five scoreless innings against New York on April 9, although he walked seven batters in that contest.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN (Baltimore), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wade Miley (1-1, 2.08 ERA) vs. Yankees LH Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 3.78)

Miley also had control issues his last time out against Tampa Bay - walking six batters - but he continues to limit the damage by holding opponents to a .140 average and a .497 OPS. The 30-year-old also boasts 32 strikeouts through 26 innings and has allowed four extra-base hits in his four starts. Miley is 0-3 with a 4.96 ERA in eight career starts against the Yankees.

Montgomery has back-to-back quality starts after allowing two runs on seven hits in six innings of a tough loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. He has walked exactly two batters in all three of his major-league starts but opponents are batting .306 versus the rookie. The 24-year-old will be making his third start at Yankee Stadium, where he gave up six runs (five earned) in 10 2/3 innings across two earlier outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees SS Didi Gregorius has back-to-back two-hit games since coming off the disabled list Friday.

2. Orioles 3B Manny Machado is 6-for-13 with three extra-base hits over his last three games and has drawn a walk in six straight.

3. New York is 49-28 against Baltimore at the new Yankee Stadium.

PREDICTION: Yankees 7, Orioles 6