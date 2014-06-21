(Updated: ADDS Roberts’ 1,500th hit in NOTEBOOK)

Yankees 5, Orioles 3: Carlos Beltran capped a four-run, ninth-inning rally with a two-out, three-run homer as host New York extended its winning streak to four games.

Brian McCann recorded two hits and an RBI while Mark Teixeira also drove in a run for the Yankees, who have won eight of their last 10 contests. David Huff (1-0) picked up the victory despite allowing a run in the top of the ninth.

Brett Gardner led off the bottom half with a single and Teixeira drew a two-out walk from Zach Britton (3-1) to keep New York alive. McCann cut the deficit to 3-2 with his base hit and Beltran followed by drilling a 3-1 offering into the seats in left field.

Steve Pearce collected two hits and two RBIs while Adam Jones plated a run for the Orioles, who are 2-2 on their six-game road trip. Ubaldo Jimenez saw his winless streak reach eight starts despite yielding just one run in 5 2/3 frames.

Yankees starter Hiroki Kuroda carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Nick Hundley ignited a rally with a leadoff double. Pearce forged a 1-1 tie with an RBI double and, after Jones followed with a run-scoring single, drove in another run in the ninth with a base hit to make it 3-1.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Yankees 2B Brian Roberts collected his 1,500th career hit. ... Gardner’s leadoff single in the ninth extended his hitting streak to seven games. ... Kuroda allowed two runs and four hits over six frames for New York, which improved to a major league-best 22-11 in games decided by fewer than three runs. ... Jimenez walked six batters after issuing five free passes in each of his previous two starts.