(Updated: REMOVES two extra line spaces before lede)

Yankees 5, Orioles 0: Derek Jeter ripped a two-run double and drove in three runs while Michael Pineda allowed just one hit over 7 1/3 innings as host New York kept its flickering postseason hopes alive.

Jose Pirela belted an RBI triple in his first career at-bat and came around to score on Jeter’s groundout in the third inning. Pirela also had a single in his next at-bat and Chase Headley launched a solo homer in the eighth for the Yankees, who have won five of six to move four games behind Kansas City in the race for the second wild card in the American League with six to play.

J.J. Hardy recorded his team’s lone hit with a one-out single to left field in the fifth inning for the Orioles, who clinched home-field advantage in the ALDS following Detroit’s 2-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday. Wei-Yin Chen (16-5) was thwarted in his bid to become Baltimore’s first 17-game winner since Mike Mussina (1999) after allowing four runs on six hits in as many innings.

Ichiro Suzuki reached on a throwing error to lead off the third inning and Pirela brought him home after sending a 1-1 changeup from Chen to the wall in left-center field. The speedy Pirela comfortably reached third before coming around to score on Jeter’s groundout to shortstop.

Jeter doubled the advantage in the fifth and extended his hitting streak to six games after sending a 3-2 fastball into the left-field corner, plating Pirela and Brett Gardner. Pineda (4-5) struck out eight to snap a three-game skid before three relievers combined to record the final five outs.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jeter recorded his first three-RBI game since Sept. 9, 2012 - also against Baltimore. He is 10-for-24 with one homer, six RBIs and four runs scoring during his hitting streak. ... Pirela, who spent eight years in the minors, became the Yankees’ franchise-high 57th player to compete for them this season. ... Former Yankee Tino Martinez was in attendance.