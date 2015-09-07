Yankees 8, Orioles 6

NEW YORK -- Rookie first baseman Greg Bird hit a tiebreaking three-run home run with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting the New York Yankees to an 8-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles Monday afternoon.

The Yankees (77-59) won for the eighth time in 10 games. They began Monday 1 1/2 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays and when Bird homered off Brian Matusz, the Red Sox held an 8-2 lead over Toronto. The Red Sox went on to win 11-4, and the Yankees are now a half-game back of the Blue Jays in the American League East.

Bird came up after third baseman Manny Machado hit a one-out solo home run off Justin Wilson (5-0) in the top of the seventh.

The Yankees opened the seventh with a walk and a base hit off Jorge Rondon (0-1) and three pitches later, Bird blasted a 0-2 slider Matusz over the right-center field fence for his fifth home run.

Bird’s home run was the third hit by the Yankees, who used their power to rally from a 4-2 deficit in the fifth off left-hander Wei-Yin Chen.

Designated hitter Alex Rodriguez opened the fifth by driving a 3-1 fastball into the left field seats for his 29th home run and third in four games. Catcher John-Ryan Murphy gave the Yankees a 5-4 lead when he sent a 3-1 fastball into the right field seats for his third home run.

The home runs came after right-hander Michael Pineda allowed all four of his runs and five of his six hits in the second.

Second baseman Jonathan Schoop hit a three-run homer and Machado had a run-scoring single on a ball that deflected off third baseman Chase Headley’s glove into left field. Machado’s hit might have scored a second run but shortstop Didi Gregorius backed up the play and threw out third baseman Ryan Flaherty at the plate.

Wilson was credited with the win after only allowing the Machado home run.

Dellin Betances issued three walks in a scoreless eighth but struck out catcher Caleb Joseph. Andrew Miller gave up a two-out RBI single to first baseman Chris Davis but recorded his 32nd save in 33 opportunities

The Orioles lost for the 15th time in 18 games as Chen allowed five runs (four earned) and nine hits in five innings. They also lost center fielder Adam Jones to a sore right shoulder after the top of the eighth.

Left fielder Chris Young drove in New York’s first two runs. He singled in the first on a ball that was misjudged by Davis and added a double in the third.

NOTES: Baltimore C Matt Wieters tested his left wrist by swinging in the cage but was held out of the lineup. He will likely play Tuesday after missing three straight games. ... The Yankees gave LF Brett Gardner and C Brian McCann the day off against Baltimore LHP Wei-Yin Chen. ... Orioles SS J.J. Hardy is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday after being sidelined since Aug. 24 with a strained left groin. ... The Yankees purchased the contract of LHP Chris Capuano from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre while activating RHP Jacob Lindgren (elbow surgery) from the seven-day minor league disabled list, recalling him and moving him to the 60-day disabled list.