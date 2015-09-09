Orioles 2, Yankees 1

NEW YORK -- Chris Davis led off the top of the ninth inning with his 41st home run, lifting the Baltimore Orioles to a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Until Davis homered, the Orioles mustered only a solo home run by first baseman Ryan Flaherty in the sixth while striking out 10 times in eight innings off right-hander Masahiro Tanaka.

Baltimore finally broke through three pitches into the ninth off left-hander Chasen Shreve (6-2) when Davis drove a 2-0 fastball into the left field seats.

The drive gave Baltimore (66-72) its fifth win in the last 20 games and stopped a five-game losing streak in New York.

It also sent the Yankees to just their third loss in the last 11 games on a night when their only offense was a solo home run by designated hitter Alex Rodriguez.

Darren O‘Day (6-2) recorded the final two outs of the eighth after T.J. McFarland pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings in relief of Kevin Gausman.

Zach Britton pitched a perfect ninth for his 31st save.

Tanaka and Gausman matched each other for five innings until the teams traded leadoff home runs in the sixth.

Flaherty made it 1-0 by driving a full count fastball into the right field seats for his eighth home run. Rodriguez evened the game when he sent a full count fastball into the first row of the left field seats.

It was Rodriguez’s 30th home run and he joined Hall of Famer Hank Aaron as the second player to have 15 seasons with at least 30 home runs.

Tanaka retired the first 12 hitters on 40 pitches before issuing a walk to right fielder Davis. He struck out designated hitter Jimmy Paredes and second baseman Jonathan Schoop but lost his no-hit bid when catcher Matt Wieters hit a ball into the shift.

Shortstop Didi Gregorius ran in front of second baseman Stephen Drew and was unable to field it cleanly. Gregorius was initially given an error but it was taken away a few moments later and Tanaka retired shortstop J.J. Hardy on a pop-up.

NOTES: Yankees GM Brian Cashman said he was unsure if RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) would pitch before the regular season ends since the Yankees have 25 games left after Tuesday and it might be insufficient time for him to complete a throwing program. ... Eovaldi was next scheduled to start Friday against Toronto and now RHPs Bryan Mitchell or Adam Warren are candidates to make the start. ... Baltimore activated SS J.J. Hardy from the disabled list after he missed two weeks with a groin injury. ... Orioles C Matt Wieters returned after missing three games with a sore left wrist, while CF Adam Jones (sore right shoulder) was out of Baltimore’s lineup. ... New York OF Brett Gardner (right shoulder) had an injection after jamming it over the weekend and was held out of the lineup.