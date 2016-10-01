Schoop moves Orioles closer to postseason

NEW YORK -- Jonathan Schoop tied a career-high with five RBIs and hit one of three home runs for the Baltimore Orioles in an 8-1 rout of the New York Yankees Friday night at rainy Yankee Stadium.

Baltimore took a one-game lead over Toronto in the American League wild-card race and maintained its 1 1/2-game advantage over Detroit.

Schoop had his second five-RBI game with a two-run double and a three-run homer as the Orioles scored their runs in the fourth and fifth innings. He became the fifth Oriole to get at least 25 home runs.

Adam Jones hit his 29th home run and Mark Trumbo hit his major league-leading 47th homer for the Orioles, who have won six of seven after getting swept in a four-game series at Camden Yards by the Boston Red Sox.

A little more than a month after allowing eight runs in 1 1/3 innings at New York, Yovani Gallardo (6-8) allowed one run and two hits in six innings.

Mark Teixeira drove in the only for New York with a sacrifice fly. He was 0-for-1 before being lifted after the fourth inning.

By the middle innings, every New York starter except designated hitter Brian McCann and outfielders Aaron Hicks and Mason Williams were lifted from the game, which was played in a mist all night and began with the temperature at 56 degrees.

New York's Michael Pineda (6-12) allowed five runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander concluded an odd season that saw him record 207 strikeouts but also post a 4.82 ERA in 32 starts.

The Orioles put together a two-out rally in the fourth and took a 2-0 lead when Schoop doubled off the top of the right field wall, driving in two runs.

New York scored in the fourth on Teixeira's sacrifice fly, which was preceded by McCann's long single to right field.

Jones gave the Orioles a 3-1 lead by driving the first pitch of the fifth into the second deck in left field. Trumbo made it 5-1 by driving a full-count pitch to left field for a home run.

Trumbo's blast ended Pineda's night and the Orioles went up 8-1 when Schoop drove an 0-1 pitch from James Pazos into the left field seats.

NOTES: The Orioles had difficulties getting to the New York area as their plane left Toronto two hours late following Thursday's 4-0 victory. .... Baltimore DH Mark Trumbo and RHP Zach Britton are finalists for the Players Choice Awards. Trumbo is nominated for Comeback Player in the American League while Britton is nominated for Outstanding Pitcher. ... Former Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez began his stint as an instructor with the Instructional League in Florida. ... Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka will not start Saturday's game as scheduled because of a forearm injury. Tanaka missed his previous start and has not pitched since Sept. 21. RHP Luis Severino will start Saturday's game in Tanaka's place. Severino will appeal a $2,500 fine for his ejection after hitting Toronto DH Justin Smoak Monday.