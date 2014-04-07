Jeter helps Yanks beat Orioles in his final home opene

Jeter helps Yanks beat Orioles in his final home opener

NEW YORK -- As soon as shortstop Derek Jeter hit the second pitch of his third at-bat, he briefly watched it.

The ball seemed like it was going to be a home run but when it scraped the left field fence, Jeter found himself in the rare position of scrambling his way towards to second base and then offering a humorous explanation for it.

Jeter experienced a lot of good-natured ribbing from teammates but it was that fifth-inning double that highlighted a 4-2 victory by the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles in his final home opener on Monday afternoon.

”Well I decided to test to make sure my legs were still good,“ Jeter deadpanned. ”So I waited a little bit and picked up the speed when I needed to, to show my legs were still good. It’s almost a little bit like an audition.

“Maybe you get a little caught up in the moment of Opening Day. I thought it was a home run. I hit good enough to be one. It just wasn’t and it didn’t go out. You haven’t seen it and probably won’t ever see it again but I was safe. It would have been embarrassing if I was out.”

It was a fun day for Jeter, who went 1-for-4 and scored a run after getting a standing ovation before his first at-bat. That came after he participated in a ceremonial first pitch with former teammates Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte and Jorge Posada.

The most fun came after Jeter seemed to get enough of Baltimore starter Ubaldo Jimenez’s 1-0 split-fingered fastball and drove it towards left field. Initially it appeared out, so Jeter watched and then when it scraped off the top of the wall, he had to start moving towards second base.

Instead of getting his 257th career home run, Jeter had his 526th career double and then scored his 1,878th career run on center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury’s RBI single to right field which gave the Yankees a 3-1 lead and turned out to be the game-winning run.

“Of course (I got some ribbing),” Jeter said. “I thought it was a home run. So when I hit it, I thought it was going to be a home run and then I thought it was going to be foul and then the next thing you know it ricocheted right to the left fielder. There were some guys laughing until a couple of them hit some balls into the wind.”

“I don’t blame him being caught up in the moment,” New York second baseman Brian Roberts said. “I think all of us were caught up in the moment so we were probably standing there doing the same thing he was doing.”

That had to be the best news for the Yankees since Jeter was limited to 17 games due to four DL stints after breaking his ankle in Game One of the 2012 ALCS against the Detroit Tigers.

“There was more than one person that got on him,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

The fans were into anything that Jeter did, some even applauded when he grounded into a double play that scored New York’s first run.

“Maybe they were cheering because I was hustling,” Jeter said. “If that’s the case, they’ve cheered for me hustling before. I’ve had people cheer for me, people boo me. It feels a whole lot better when they cheer, so let them do it.”

Rookie third baseman Yangervis Solarte scored New York’s first run and also had an RBI single before flying out to the right field warning track in his last at-bat. First baseman Kelly Johnson’s bases-loaded walk against reliever Zach Britton accounted for the final run as the Yankees improved to 20-3 in their last 23 home openers.

Hiroki Kuroda (1-1) won a home opener at Yankee Stadium for the second time, allowing two runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed two-out RBI single to catcher Matt Wieters in the fourth and a run-scoring hit to designated hitter Nelson Cruz with two on in the seventh with nobody out before getting second baseman Steve Lombardozzi on a flyout to shallow left field.

Relievers Matt Thornton and David Phelps stranded the tying run by getting an out apiece to finish the seventh.

Adam Warren worked around a leadoff walk to left fielder David Lough and struck out center fielder Adam Jones and first baseman Chris Davis to end the eighth.

Shawn Kelley retired the side in the ninth for his first career save and is likely to get more opportunities since the Yankees announced after the game that David Robertson is headed to the disabled list with a Grade-1 groin strain.

Jimenez (0-2) labored through his road debut for Baltimore, allowing four runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Jimenez issued five walks, one shy of his career high while throwing 109 pitches to 25 hitters during an outing where he struggled with his off-speed pitches.

“It was all about getting the breaking balls down,” Jimenez said. “It was kind of tough throwing it to one side. I was able to get ahead but I couldn’t put any away with breaking balls.”

NOTES: Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy missed his fourth consecutive game with a back injury that manager Buck Showalter said was in a different place from where the injury initially occurred Friday. ... New York 1B Mark Teixeira had an MRI Monday morning and found out that he has a Grade-1 hamstring, which is the least severe. The Yankees said that Teixeira will not do much activity for at least a week. ... Showalter was discussing being in New York for the home opener for the Yankees and took that as a chance to point out Baltimore’s history: “We’re pretty proud of the people on our statues,” Showalter said. “We’ve got some statues too.” ... After the game, the Yankees announced that IF Eduardo Nunez was traded to the Minnesota Twins for minor league LHP Miguel Sulbaran.