Orioles batter Yankees in 14-5 win

NEW YORK -- As center fielder Adam Jones was discussing the Baltimore Orioles’ most productive day of the season, he used a chess analogy to made his point even clearer.

When he concluded, he smiled to the television camera and assembled media and said “you like that one” to laughs.

The Orioles had a lot to like and laugh about Tuesday afternoon as Jones hit one of their three home runs in a 14-5 victory over the New York Yankees.

“There’s a guy on the mound who has to eat also and you’re going to be battling each other and playing chess,” Jones said. “Today, we were able to get to the queen quicker.”

The Orioles improved to 3-5 and had their most runs since Aug. 10, 2010, at Cleveland They also had 20 hits, which were the most since May 10, 2011, against the Seattle Mariners.

Jones hit a two-run homer off Yankees starter Ivan Nova on the ninth pitch of the day when he drove a 1-1 fastball over the center-field wall to set the tone.

Besides Jones, designated hitter Delmon Young and catcher Matt Wieters also homered for the Orioles, who had eight players with at least two hits. Baltimore raised its team batting average 37 points to .268, doing so after three of their losses had been by two runs or fewer.

“You guys want results, I got that,” Jones said. “It’s all about results, but we look at things a little bit differently. We’ve had good at-bats and that’s all we really ask out of everybody.”

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said, “It’s been six or seven games. We can’t live in that world. You trust your guys and their track record.”

That also included the bottom of the lineup as second baseman Steve Lombardozzi, shortstop Ryan Flaherty and third baseman Jonathan Schoop combined for eight hits and scored four runs.

Besides the home runs and the production from the bottom of the order, first baseman Chris Davis had an RBI single and one of three Baltimore sacrifice flies. Left fielder Nelson Cruz contributed an RBI double, Young added a run-scoring single, and right fielder Nick Markakis and Wieters lifted sacrifice flies.

Baltimore won for the fourth time in its last 12 visits to New York and the outburst allowed Wei-Yin Chen to pick up the victory despite some shaky moments.

Chen allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings while throwing 102 pitches but stranded two in the third and retired New York captain Derek Jeter on a ground ball for the final out of the fourth after allowing three runs.

Reliever Josh Stinson pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings, reliever Brian Matusz recorded two outs in the eighth and Darren O‘Day finished for Baltimore.

“It was a lot of fun,” Davis said. “It was a long game, but it was long in a good way.”

There was little enjoyment for the Yankees, especially as they watched Nova struggle with command of his sinking fastball and curveball. Nova pitched two three-hitters against Baltimore last season but was rocked for seven runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

“His sinker didn’t have a lot of sink to it and it was up in the zone and his curveball wasn’t very sharp,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “So that’s not a very good combination for him seeing that those are his bread and butter pitches. He wasn’t sharp today.”

Center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury had three hits and designated hitter Alfonso Soriano and infielder Kelly Johnson homered for the Yankees. Rookie third baseman Yangervis Solarte had two doubles and right fielder Carlos Beltran also had an RBI double for New York, which allowed 14 runs for the first time since June 29, 2012, against the Chicago White Sox.

Baltimore scored three in the first aided by Young’s single that went under Jeter’s dive attempt. The Orioles added a run in the second and knocked out Nova in the third on Young’s second hit before adding seven more runs off reliever Vidal Nuno, who threw 67 pitches in 3 1/3 innings.

NOTES: Yankees DH Alfonso Soriano hit his 407th home run, tying him with Hall of Famer Duke Snider for 50th place on the career list. ... Baltimore SS JJ Hardy missed his fifth straight game with a back injury but may return Wednesday. ... The Yankees placed RHP David Robertson on the 15-day DL before the game with a Grade One groin strain. ... Baltimore had a runner picked off at second base for the second straight game when 2B Steve Lombardozzi was caught off the bag in the second inning.