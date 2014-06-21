Hardy homers as Orioles overpower Yankees

NEW YORK -- J.J. Hardy is not accustomed to getting the silent treatment in the Baltimore Orioles’ dugout after hitting home runs.

The good-natured non-celebration that normally is reserved for rookies or light-hitting players does not get used often for someone with three 25-home run seasons.

Then again, when a player has the longest drought of his career, he can expect some of the “we didn’t see anything” ribbing.

That is what Hardy received from teammates Saturday after hitting his first home run in 339 at-bats in a 6-1 win over the New York Yankees.

“It definitely felt nice,” Hardy said of the homer that came with one out in the top of the eighth inning. “This has been a long time for me. I felt like I forgot to do it. You can’t try to do it; you’re just going to roll over and pop up if you try to do it. So I’ve been continuing to try and get my hits and just hope that it will happen. And it finally did.”

Hardy hit one of four home runs for Baltimore (38-35), which matched its season high by doing so for the third time this season.

Center fielder Adam Jones hit his 13th home run -- in the first inning against New York lefty Vidal Nuno -- while designated hitter Nelson Cruz and left fielder Steve Pearce added two-run shots in the fourth and fifth.

While the Orioles were glad to have that power display a day after closer Zach Britton allowed a three-run home run to Carlos Beltran with two outs in the ninth, Hardy’s home run and the subsequent reaction generated the most talk on a day when starter Bud Norris left with a sore right groin after the fifth.

Once he reached the dugout, Hardy found a bag of sunflower seeds and starting throwing them on himself in celebration. As he walked through the dugout that had given him the silent treatment, Cruz poured water on Hardy’s head and others threw sunflower seeds before first baseman Chris Davis gave him a hug.

“Good times,” Jones said. “He did it himself. As soon as he came in, I saw him grab the seeds and threw them in the air and just high-fiving nothing. We didn’t maul him and stuff; (he was a) good sport about it. It’s a long season. He knew he was going to get one at some point.”

Hardy’s power drought extended back to the fifth inning against Chicago White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana on Sept. 5 at Camden Yards. He finally ended it Saturday by driving a 2-0 fastball from reliever Jose Ramirez into the left-field seats.

“Too funny,” Norris said. “For all of us the quiet jokes that we have around the clubhouse right now is great. J.J. is an All-Star-caliber player and we’ve seen that. He’s been pressing a little bit and hopefully that will take it off his shoulders a little bit. He put a good swing on it, Nelson put a great swing on it and Jones in the first inning. So we know what this lineup’s capable of doing.”

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said, “That was tough for me because I want to hug him (Hardy) when he came by but I had to go along with the program so to speak.”

Hardy’s home run came two innings after Norris left with a right groin injury. Norris said he felt it throwing a fastball to New York catcher Francisco Cervelli in the fourth; when he was unable to complete his warmup tosses for the sixth, the Orioles lifted him.

After Norris (7-5) allowed one run and three hits for his fourth straight win, Ryan Webb pitched two scoreless innings, Brian Matusz allowed two hits in the eighth and Tommy Hunter recorded the final five outs.

Nuno (1-4) allowed five runs (four earned) and six hits in 6 1/3 innings and remained winless since May 7. Despite some speculation about him being removed from the rotation, he will make his next start.

“This is what we have. And as I said, it’s not like there’s just starting pitchers lying around out there,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “Right now, this is what it is.”

Mark Teixeira hit a solo home run in the fourth for the Yankees, who had a four-game winning streak snapped and lost for the third time in their last 11 games.

NOTES: The Yankees said they were encouraged by LHP CC Sabathia’s bullpen session before the game and he will head to the minor league complex in Tampa, Fla., to start facing hitters. ... The Yankees held a ceremony for Tino Martinez and presented him with a plaque in Monument Park. Martinez replaced Don Mattingly at first base and played on championship teams in 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2000. He was former general manager Gene “Stick” Michael’s last trade before Bob Watson’s tenure. “Everyone loved Tino,” manager Joe Girardi said. “And I had a chance to be with him a couple of different spots, enjoyed being with him and I would still call him a close friend. Obviously I think it’s wonderful what’s happening today with Tino. He was a great Yankee.” ... Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said optioning RHP Kevin Gausman to Triple-A Norfolk after Friday’s game was merely a procedural move and that he likely will start next Friday in a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays. ... RHP Brad Brach was recalled from Norfolk to give the Orioles an extra arm.