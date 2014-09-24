Orioles end playoff hopes for Yankees, Jeter

NEW YORK -- While the Baltimore Orioles are preparing for the postseason and setting their sights on attaining the American League’s best record, the New York Yankees are lamenting another quiet October and getting ready for the end of Derek Jeter’s career.

The Orioles scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning and rallied from an early deficit for a 9-5 victory Wednesday that officially eliminated the Yankees from postseason contention.

Right fielder Nick Markakis had the go-ahead two-run single against New York rookie starter Shane Greene (5-4) and shortstop Ryan Flaherty also had a two-run single. Left fielder David Lough added an RBI triple and scored on center fielder Adam Jones’ bunt single before lifting a sacrifice fly in a three-run eighth.

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz added four hits, including an RBI single as the Orioles improved to 95-63 and 13-5 against the Yankees. Baltimore clinched at least the second-best record in the league Monday and is two games behind the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, who are facing the Oakland Athletics.

Baltimore’s 15-hit day after its 17-hit output from Tuesday sent the Yankees to their second straight non-playoff season. The Yankees last missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons in 1992 and 1993 under manager Buck Showalter, who downplayed eliminating the Yankees.

”We’re trying to we got an outside shot at catching Anaheim,“ Showalter said. ”You don’t ever take satisfaction in that.

“We came in here the first time early in the year and here they are in it with what four or five games left to play. That’s quite a testament to them and the challenges that Joe and his staff and the organization have had (with) a lot of injuries. To stay this engaged that long was pretty impressive.”

The Yankees made it to their penultimate home game for the second year in a row and must win their four remaining games to equal last year’s win total. Even if they had won, a victory by the Kansas City Royals would have officially eliminated them.

”It’s tough,“ Jeter said. ”It’s what you play for. It’s a rough feeling and it should be a rough feeling for everyone in here.

“We didn’t play well enough. We put a lot of work into it and unfortunately we’re not going. This is something for the guys who are coming back that they shouldn’t like.”

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said, “Disappointing, it’s frustrating. It’s a lot of work that goes into the course of the year for everybody involved and this is not where you want to be this time of year and that’s why it’s so frustrating.”

Jeter went 0-for-4 in his penultimate home game with three groundouts and a strikeout. He is 10-for-29 on his final homestand, which may not continue Thursday if the projected heavy rains force a rainout and the game is not made up.

Baltimore’s latest win was in question early as right-hander Bud Norris (15-8) gave up an RBI double to first baseman Mark Teixeira in the first inning and solo home runs to second baseman Stephen Drew and third baseman Chase Headley in the next two innings.

Norris eventually settled down and won his fourth straight decision. He allowed three runs and five hits in six innings while striking out nine and issuing one walk.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first Oriole to beat the Yankees four times in a season since Mike Flanagan in 1978.

“I made a couple mistakes that they kind of beat me on, which is what good teams do,” Norris said. “But to have a big six-run inning like that and have a three-run cushion kind of changed the game for me. Anytime you get six runs, you’re pretty excited. This is a team game. These guys swung the bats, put up nine on the board. The bullpen picked me up. Another team victory.”

It really was a team victory for the Orioles as every starter except for catcher Caleb Joseph had a hit and Showalter used five relievers to get the final nine outs.

“Seems like that’s happened a couple times this year,” Flaherty said. “We get one-hit or no runs, then we come back and bounce back. Got a really good guy pitching the first night as well as today he just left a couple pitches up.”

The Yankees made a late comeback attempt in the eighth when Teixeira hit a two-run homer off Brad Brach. They had the tying run on deck after pinch-hitter Jose Pirela singled off T.J. McFarland, but Darren O‘Day recorded the final four outs and the Yankees were officially eliminated when Gardner struck out looking with Jeter on deck.

“Knowing Derek, I thought he might (have gotten a hit in the ninth),” Showalter said. “I enjoy watching him hit, as far as the moment and being a part of it, I don’t enjoy the results most of the time.”

NOTES: CF Jacoby Ellsbury sat out a fifth straight game because of a strained right hamstring and Yankees manager Joe Girardi said it is doubtful that he will be back for the final four games. ... Girardi described the situation for OF/DH Carlos Beltran the same way, as it pertains to his right elbow, which will need offseason surgery. ... Suspended Baltimore 1B Chris Davis has reported to the team’s minor league facility in Sarasota, Fla., to play in instructional league games and manager Buck Showalter said he communicated with him via text message. ... Showalter also said he was leaning toward using 11 pitchers in the Division Series and starting RHP Ubaldo Jimenez in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Toronto.