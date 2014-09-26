Jeter gives Yankees walk-off win over Orioles in home finale

NEW YORK -- Derek Jeter has a lifetime of magical moments for the New York Yankees that perhaps not even the seasoned Hollywood producer would believe.

They are moments that Jeter might not even believe but yet they kept happening for the last two decades.

It was another one of those magical moments with everyone in Yankee Stadium expecting something dramatic and Jeter came through again.

In his last home game and in his final game as a shortstop, Jeter had the game-winning single with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Yankees to a dramatic 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

“These last few weeks have been very difficult and it’s gotten more and more difficult as we’ve gotten to the end,” Jeter said. “There was a couple of times where I almost lost it. I really thought I was going to break down, out-of-body experience is the best way to put it.”

On a night when he admitted struggling to hold back the tears on the ride to Yankee Stadium and at various points on the field, Jeter seemed to be the picture of calm when he walked into the batter’s box with pinch runner Antoan Richardson waiting on second.

Then he did what his whole career has been built on.

It only took one pitch as he slapped a single to right field off Evan Meek (0-4). When Richardson slid in head-first just ahead of the throw from right fielder Nick Markakis and as soon as plate umpire Adam Hamari gave the safe sign, teammates leaped over the dugout railing and mobbed Jeter in between first and second.

“I said a couple of times I don’t think it could end any better than him getting a walk-off hit and when you put Antoan Richardson in, you could try to steal a base,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “There’s a lot of things you can do in that situation but I‘m going to give him the opportunity. He’s come through so many times in his career, I‘m going to give him the opportunity to get this going and so I bunted him over. I shut Antoan down when he got to second base and I said, Go do your thing.”

He shared handshakes and embraces with all his teammates before walking off the field to a standing ovation as he was greeted by Joe Torre, Mariano Rivera, Tino Martinez, Andy Pettitte and Jorge Posada.

Then he walked back on the field, tipped his hat to the sellout crowd of 48,613 and bowed to the fans in left field before tipping his cap to those in right field.

He then walked off the field to chants of “Derek Jeter” as the entire crowd stood and the Orioles stood and applauded at the top step of their dugout.

Then the entire Yankees team joined him on the field as he gave his postgame interview while his family looked on from the first row of seats behind the plate. He embraced family members, received a Gatorade shower from left fielder Brett Gardner, embraced Torre and walked into the tunnel back to the clubhouse.

“I wouldn’t have believed it myself,” Jeter said. “Everyone they dream of hitting a home run in the World Series or getting the game-winning hit, but I was happy with the broken bat. I was happy with that being the ending but I’ll take this one.”

Added Girardi: “I think it’s fitting because you think about all the big hits that he’s had in his career and all the things that he’s done to help this club win championships and divisions. He’s been here since the run, the run that started in 96 and I don’t think there’s a more fitting way to end.”

Jeter went 2-for-5 in his final home game and finished his final homestand of his 20-year career going 12-for-34 (.353). He hit an RBI double in the first inning Thursday, then grounded out and struck out in his next two at-bats.

“Of course Derek’s always been able to dial up what the needs of the team are and they really needed a base hit to right and he got it,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said.

He had that fifth at-bat because David Robertson (4-5) gave up a two-run home run to center fielder Adam Jones and first baseman Steve Pearce, who briefly played with Jeter two years ago. Had Robertson not allowed those home runs, Jeter’s last at-bat would have been with the bases loaded in the seventh against Ryan Webb.

“He’s captain clutch,” Robertson said. “It’s gonna happen. You know whenever a big situation comes up in a game, something awesome is going to happen if Derek Jeter’s involved.”

With fans on their feet and taking pictures and video for possibly his last at-bat, Jeter delivered what was then the go-ahead run. On an 0-1 pitch, he seemed to hit into an inning-ending double play, but shortstop J.J. Hardy made a throwing error, allowing right fielder Ichiro Suzuki and rookie designated hitter Jose Pirela to score.

After the Yankees took the lead, fans began chants of “Thank You Jeter” as the Orioles batted in the eighth. The ninth-inning hit culminated an emotional night filled with video tributes from former and current teammates as well as broadcasters and other players such as Bryce Harper and Mike Trout.

Before the first pitch, Jeter heard four ovations and had a video tribute aired on the scoreboard. The fans in the bleachers were still chanting his name in the “roll call” when Markakis hit his second career leadoff home run into the second deck in right field.

Three pitches later, left fielder Alejandro De Aza homered into the right-center-field seats. It was the first time Baltimore opened a game with consecutive home runs since Jerry Hairston and Mike Bordick did it June 6, 2001, off Ted Lilly at old Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees tied it quickly before an out was recorded. Jeter doubled to left field, easily scoring Gardner, who reached on a leadoff single. Jeter then scored the tying run when second baseman Kelly Johnson misplayed catcher Brian McCann’s ground ball into short right field for an error.

Jeter was charged with a throwing error in the second on a ground ball by Johnson, but the Orioles did not score. He also made a nifty toss on the run to second baseman Stephen Drew that started a 6-4-3 double play in the third.

NOTES: Besides being the last home game for SS Derek Jeter, Thursday also could have been the last home games for Yankees RHP Hiroki Kuroda and RF Ichiro Suzuki. Both players are free agents after the season. ... Baltimore has not decided on a starter for its regular-season finale, but RHPs Miguel Gonzalez and Ubaldo Jimenez are both options. ... 1B Steve Pearce returned to Baltimore’s lineup after not starting the previous four games because of a right wrist injury