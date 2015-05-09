Yankees beat Orioles, find their closer

NEW YORK -- By now, Andrew Miller has heard the question numerous times about whether he is officially the New York Yankees closer.

After the latest line of questioning, Miller simply shrugged it and said: “For what they’re paying me, I’ll do anything.”

For Miller and the Yankees, anything has become pitching in the ninth inning and getting saves, and Friday was another successful outing as he recorded the final three outs of a 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Miller needed only nine pitches to record his 13th save in as many chances, securing New York’s 13th victory in 17 games by getting right fielder Delmon Young on a ground out. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, his streak of 15 straight games without allowing a run is the longest for any pitcher to begin his Yankees career.

The latest outing by Miller prompted a good-natured answer from manager Joe Girardi, who finally confirmed who his closer is after weeks of questions.

”Is there a reason, I have to (name him),“ Girardi said of Miller, who has held opponents to a .063 average. ”He’s our closer, is that better? Is that going to be the headlines tomorrow?

Miller’s ascension to Yankee closer came after he had never performed the role before. He was converted to a relief pitcher in 2012 with the Boston Red Sox and was a dominant set up man down the stretch for the Orioles before signing with the Yankees, who lost David Robertson to free agency.

Before Miller recorded his latest save, Dellin Betances (4-0) got four outs and was awarded the victory after starter Adam Warren did not complete five innings. Betances was the most effective relief pitcher according to official scoring rules and needed 18 pitches in his latest outing.

“I think we’ve been working pretty well as a unit,” Miller said. “The talk has been about Dellin. I think he’s certainly handled his own end of the bargain pretty well and I‘m just trying to do mine. I don’t know if it’s a huge surprise. He’s probably trying to get you guys (media) to stop asking the questions.”

The latest strong showings by Betances and Miller helped the Yankees improve to 18-0 when leading after eight innings and 19-11 overall, which is their best 30-game start since 2010.

“We have the luxury of putting them back to back,” New York catcher Brian McCann said. “It’s a big reason why we’re where we’re at.”

“That’s a two-headed monster right there,” Baltimore center fielder Adam Jones said. “They’re both really good.”

Before the Yankees handed things off to Betances and Miller, they took a 5-0 lead through three innings.

Designated hitter Alex Rodriguez lifted a sacrifice fly and McCann hit a two-run home run off Baltimore right-hander Miguel Gonzalez in the first. Right fielder Carlos Beltran added a two-run double in the third, doing so after the Orioles intentionally walked McCann to load the bases.

Baltimore dropped its fourth straight and lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Third baseman Manny Machado had an RBI single among his three hits and was on base four times. Machado also stunted Baltimore rallies in the first and third by getting thrown out at the plate and getting caught stealing.

Besides Machado’s RBI single, Baltimore also scored on a groundout by Young and a two-run single by designated hitter Jimmy Paredes in the sixth against Chris Martin.

Baltimore also withstood two injury scares to center fielder Jones. He fouled a ball off his left foot in the first inning and then ran hard into the right-center field fence trying to track down a fly ball hit by Rodriguez in the fifth. Jones appeared to injure his left shoulder after falling to the ground but remained in the game and said he intends on playing Saturday.

“I wouldn’t have came out of the game if I wasn’t feeling good,” Jones said. “I‘m fine.”

Gonzalez allowed five runs and five hits in four innings.

NOTES: New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka made 25 throws apiece at 60 and 90 feet in his second activity since being placed on the disabled list with right wrist tendinitis and a right forearm contusion. ... Baltimore activated INF Ryan Flaherty off the disabled list. He had been out since April 24 with a groin injury. ... The Orioles also placed RHP Kevin Gausman on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis and optioned INF Rey Navarro to Triple-A Norfolk. Additionally, RHP T.J McFarland was added to the roster, though there was some uncertainty about whether his flight would reach New York in time. ... Baltimore INF Everth Cabrera had an MRI on his left foot and it showed no further damage. Cabrera was placed on the DL Thursday after getting hit by a pitch Wednesday against the New York Mets. ... Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer threw out the ceremonial first pitch.