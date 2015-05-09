Orioles hit three homers in win over Yankees

NEW YORK -- Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones exited the clubhouse and yelled across the room to Chris Davis: “Nice swing buddy”.

Davis had not had many nice swings recently but he did Saturday.

So did the Orioles, who backed seven sharp innings by left-hander Wei-Yin Chen by tying a season high with three home runs in a 6-2 victory over the New York Yankees.

Davis hit the second home run for Baltimore, which snapped a four-game losing streak of games played entirely within New York. Designated hitter Jimmy Paredes highlighted a three-hit game with his second home run of the series and left fielder Alejandro De Aza also connected.

“I’ve definitely been seeing the ball well,” Davis said. “I‘m trying to go up and swing at balls in the strike zone and not get myself out. Early on in the count, I think if I can be a little more patient and make them throw it in the strike zone, I‘m obviously going to have a better chance at success.”

Hitless in eight straight at-bats, Davis did not have to exhibit much patience with one out in the fourth. He turned on a first-pitch fastball from Yankees right-hander Chase Whitley (1-1) and sent it into the right-field seats for his seventh home run and fifth hit during this trip.

That home run came an inning after Paredes did the same and was three batters ahead of DeAza’s two-run homer that put the Orioles ahead 4-0.

Right fielder Delmon Young drove in the other runs for the Orioles.

“It’s nice to get ahead,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said after his team hit three home runs for the third time this season and first time since April 11.

“It was big just to get a win on a long road trip,” Davis said. “I think the last few games haven’t been our best but we’ve been giving ourselves a chance to win, keeping it close.”

Those home runs were enough for Chen, who allowed one run and five hits for his first win since Sept. 15. Chen struck out a season-high seven and issued one walk on a day when Showalter did not think his command of off-speed pitches was sharp.

“I feel pretty good and my command was pretty good today,” Chen said through a translator. “Of course, I‘m happy but what matters the most is we won the game.”

Chen started slowly with a 26-pitch first inning but threw 76 of 106 pitches for strikes and struck out the side twice. In the third, he fanned catcher John Ryan Murphy, center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury and left fielder Brett Gardner on high fastballs. In the seventh, Chen struck out third baseman Chase Headley and shortstop Stephen Drew on fastballs before getting Murphy to swing at a slider in the dirt.

“He was executing his pitches,” Headley said. “I thought he did a good job of locating his fastball. It didn’t feel like he threw a ball in the middle of the plate.”

Tommy Hunter allowed an unearned run in the eighth but stranded two and kept the tying run on deck when second baseman Jose Pirela flied out. Darren O‘Day put two on with one out in the ninth, and Zach Britton recorded two groundouts for his sixth save, with the final out being upheld following a brief replay review.

The Yankees lost for the fifth time in their last 18 games and did not get an effective outing from Whitley, who continued to struggle against Baltimore. After posting a 14.29 ERA against the Orioles last year, Whitley allowed five runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

“He just made some mistakes and they’re a club that hits the ball out of the ballpark,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “When he made a mistake, they made him pay.”

New York rested three regulars, including designated hitter Alex Rodriguez, whom Girardi described as having “heavy legs” from getting a triple in Friday’s win. The Yankees scored their runs on a sacrifice fly by Murphy in the fifth and on an RBI single by right fielder Carlos Beltran in the eighth.

NOTES: Baltimore INF Ryan Flaherty was held out of Saturday’s starting lineup after experiencing some left groin discomfort, but he entered as a defensive replacement in the late innings. Flaherty was activated from the disabled list Friday after being out since April 24 with a strained right groin. ... Baltimore CF Adam Jones was in the lineup despite injuring his ribcage trying to make a leaping catch at the wall on a drive by New York DH Alex Rodriguez in the fifth inning Friday. ... The Yankees placed RHP Chris Martin on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis and recalled RHP Branden Pinder from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... Although RHP Adam Warren couldn’t get past the fifth inning Friday and has struggled, manager Joe Girardi reiterated that he will remain in the rotation. ... Neither team had on-field batting practice.