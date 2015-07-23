A-Rod, Teixeira homer as Yankees edge Orioles

NEW YORK -- Alex Rodriguez quipped that he should have received some points for distance on his latest home run.

Rodriguez’s mammoth fifth-inning homer wound up accounting for the decisive run as the New York Yankees edged the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Wednesday night.

The Yankees (52-41) moved a season-high 11 games over .500 while beating the Orioles for the fifth time in six home meetings and winning for the 11th time in their last 15 games overall.

Rodriguez’s latest blast traveled an estimated 450 feet. He hit an 0-1 off-speed pitch from Baltimore right-hander Kevin Gausman (1-2) into the left-center field bleachers. The ball bounced off a few set of hands in the first rows above the Baltimore bullpen before settling into the loading dock area adjacent to Monument Park.

“That was fun to watch,” New York first baseman Mark Teixeira said. “I got a good view of it. It was loud. It went a long way. I think everyone enjoyed that one.”

It also was the designated hitter’s 20th home run of the season, marking the 16th time overall but the first time since 2010 that Rodriguez reached that level. He missed that mark in the previous four seasons due to injuries and his year-long suspension for performance-enhancing-drug use last year. He also became the 10th player to reach 20 home runs in at least 16 seasons, something not many expected due to the uncertainty following the suspension.

“I was on the record in spring training saying I expected a lot out of him,” Teixeira said, “and he’s shown that I‘m the smartest guy in baseball.”

While Rodriguez’s bounce-back season continued, so did Teixeira’s rebound year. Teixeira recorded his fourth consecutive multi-hit game, starting his night with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first.

Left fielder Brett Gardner added an RBI single for the first-place Yankees, who have a five-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East and a six-game advantage over the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles.

Right-hander Ivan Nova (2-3) made the home runs stand up, allowing two runs and three hits over six innings. He struggled with his mechanics early and escaped a second-and-third, one-out jam in the fifth by getting two groundouts, including one when third baseman Chase Headley made a backhanded grab and Teixeira scooped the throw out of the dirt.

“I thought Nova was good today,” Rodriguez said. “I thought he was Houdini in some innings there and he got out of some really tough jams.”

After Nova’s outing finished at 94 pitches, New York went to its bullpen formula and improved to 39-2 when leading through six.

Chasen Shreve pitched a hitless seventh and Dellin Betances fanned two in a hitless eighth. Closer Andrew Miller gave up a two-out home run to right fielder Chris Davis in the ninth but secured his 22nd save in as many opportunities by striking out second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

Baltimore (46-47) lost for the 13th time in 18 games as it was held to four hits and went 1-for-7 with men on base. Before Davis hit his 20th home run, first baseman Ryan Flaherty’s two-run home run in the third accounted for the Orioles’ offense.

“They pitched pretty well,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “We didn’t put enough pressure on Nova there early on.”

Besides being unable to capitalize in the fifth, Baltimore ran itself out of the first. Manny Machado led off with a walk and stole second but was doubled off second when Adam Jones lined out to second baseman Stephen Drew.

“I feel like we’re a hit away,” Davis said. “Headley made some great plays tonight, and it seems like Teixeira hasn’t missed a pick in the last four years.”

Gausman fell behind 3-0 four batters in when Teixeira drove his 1-2 breaking ball down the right field line for his 24th home run. He gave another hit and a walk but retired 12 of the next 14 hitters before Rodriguez homered.

”I know my stuff was good,“ said Gausman, who allowed four runs and six hits over six innings. ”I‘m glad that I locked in and went six.

NOTES: To get RHP Kevin Gausman on the active roster, Baltimore placed INF/OF Steve Pearce on the disabled list with a strained left oblique. Manager Buck Showalter said Pearce received treatment the past few days and didn’t want to injure the oblique further. ... New York OF Mason Williams (shoulder) is headed to the team’s minor league complex in Tampa, Fla., to continue his recovery from an injury he sustained June 19. Manager Joe Girardi said Williams was throwing but was not ready for rehab games. ... In Major League Baseball’s competitive balance lottery, the Orioles were awarded the fifth pick in round B (after the second round). ... GM Dan Duquette said the Orioles will be buyers at next week’s non-waiver trade deadline and the results of the road trip will not change his mind.