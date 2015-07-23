Yankees sweep past Orioles

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees had the second, third and cleanup batters in the order go hitless in 11 at-bats on Thursday.

Even with minimal production from left fielder Brett Gardner, designated hitter Alex Rodriguez and Mark Teixeira, the Yankees had little difficulty getting a win.

Center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury drove in a season-high four runs and Masahiro Tanaka pitched into the eighth inning as the Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 9-3 rout.

“That’s huge when your order can do that and we got contributions up and down the lineup,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said after a win in which Gardner, Rodriguez and Teixeira were 0-for-11 with three walks.

Ellsbury had his third career game with at least four RBIs, getting a solo home run, a sacrifice fly and a two-run double. He began the game hitting below .300 for the first time since late April but improved his average to .308.

Ellsbury was not the only Yankee to contribute to their 12th win in 16 games and sixth in seven home games against the Orioles.

Third baseman Chase Headley had a bases-clearing double that was nearly a grand slam in New York’s four-run first inning against Baltimore right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez (7-6). Shortstop Didi Gregorius added an RBI single and second baseman Stephen Drew contributed an RBI double.

“It’s a long ways to go,” Headley said. “I think any time you play a divisional opponent you want to put some distance and I think we did that.”

Of the Yankees’ 13 hits, Gregorius, Murphy and Ellsbury had three apiece, marking the first time since Aug. 31, 1974, that New York had a shortstop, catcher and center fielder with three hits apiece in the same game.

Tanaka benefited from the early offense but pitched well, allowing five hits and three runs in 7 2/3 innings. He gave up solo home runs to first baseman Chris Davis, shortstop J.J. Hardy and third baseman Manny Machado but little else.

“Unbelievable,” Murphy said. “He was strike one all day long.”

When the game ended, Tanaka’s final line had him allowing four hits, but an error by Gardner in the fourth on a fly ball by Davis was changed to a hit after the game.

Even with the home runs, Tanaka had few difficulties, striking out seven without a walk and throwing 101 pitches. Entering the seventh, he had an outside chance at his fourth complete game after he was at 74 pitches.

After striking out the side on 16 pitches, he exited to a standing ovation following the home runs to Hardy and Machado.

“He stayed ahead of the hitters most of the time and made them chase his stuff,” Girardi said.

While the Yankees cruised to their latest win, the Orioles lost for the 14th time in 19 games. They were 41-34 through June 28 and tied for first but left New York seven games out of first place and in fourth.

“We’re not disappointed or frustrated,” Baltimore center fielder Adam Jones said. “We got beat. Stop crying.”

Jimenez had his worst outing of the season, allowing seven runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings. It was his shortest start since also going 2 1/3 innings on June 8, 2014, against Oakland. He has allowed 14 runs and 15 hits in his last two starts spanning seven innings.

“He really couldn’t get the ball where he needed to get it,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “He got a fastball right in the middle on the plate on Headley and he paid the price.”

New York was one out from leaving the bases loaded after striking out twice, but Headley sent Jimenez’s first pitch off the top of the center field wall for a 3-0 lead. Gregorius followed with an RBI single for a 4-0 cushion.

“I was missing a lot right down the middle and they took advantage,” Jimenez said.

After Davis opened the second with his 21st home run, the Yankees extended their lead to 5-1 on Ellsbury’s third home run of the season. The lead grew to 7-1 through three innings after Drew’s RBI double and Ellsbury’s sacrifice fly.

Ellsbury capped the scoring with a two-run double in the fifth off Tommy Hunter.

