EditorsNote: Updates Orioles wild-card standing

Romine, Yankees thwart Orioles' bid for playoff berth

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees would have liked to be in the place the Baltimore Orioles are in -- needing a win and losses by other teams to secure a wild-card spot.

The next best thing for the Yankees was to delay any kind of clinching for the Orioles.

New York wound up delaying any chances for the Orioles to clinch a playoff spot when Austin Romine delivered a tiebreaking two-run single with one out in the eighth inning of a 7-3 victory Saturday.

"I think everyone in there wants to finish strong," New York third baseman Chase Headley said. "You play the game with integrity to try and make sure everybody has a fair shot. We want to win every time we go out there even though obviously we're not going to the playoffs. But we want to give everything we have.''

The Orioles (88-73) are tied with Toronto for the first wild-card spot, 1 1/2 games ahead of Detroit and Seattle before the Mariners' late Saturday game.

"It's going to happen regardless if I watch it or not," Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said of scoreboard watching. "I'll find something else to do. Maybe even sleep. "

Baltimore was nine outs away from reducing its magic number to one but was unable to finish it. Carrying a 3-2 lead into the seventh, Showalter let Wade Miley start the inning at 99 pitches.

The seventh ended in a deadlock when rookie Tyler Austin drove a full-count off-speed pitch into the Yankees' bullpen beyond the right-center field wall.

The eighth was even worse, especially for Brad Brach. Brach entered with one out and promptly walked pinch hitter Jacoby Ellsbury before allowing a double to Headley.

"I was not good today," Brach said after allowing a season-high four runs. "That was pretty much it."

Two pitches later, Romine gave the Yankees the lead by slicing a 2-0 pitch into short left field. Ellsbury easily scored while Headley ran through the sign at third base because he thought he might get called for obstruction.

"It's huge," said Romine, who is batting .364 with runners in scoring position. "When you haven't played that much, you want to contribute as much as you can, any way you can. It means a lot for me to be able to get that hit right there and get a win."

"I think he's had big hits for us when he has played and I think he figured out to prepare in this situation," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

The Yankees added two more runs on a double by Brett Gardner against Oliver Drake, and Dellin Betances closed out a non-save situation by getting three strikeouts in the ninth. Tyler Clippard (2-3) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win as the Yankees used five relievers after Luis Severino allowed three runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Before tying the game and taking the lead, Austin had an RBI single in the fifth and Headley had an run-scoring double in the sixth off Miley.

Mark Trumbo had four hits, Manny Machado homered and Michael Bourn had a two-run single for the Orioles, who lost for the second time in their last eight games.

With two outs in the second, Bourn lined his single up the middle.

Baltimore extended the lead to 3-0 when Machado hit an 0-2 fastball into the right-field seats.

"We' just didn't pitch," Showalter said. "The big thing is we didn't score any runs after the three we put up,"

NOTES: Baltimore announced RHP Kevin Gausman will start Sunday's game. ... Saturday marked the 55th anniversary of Roger Maris breaking Babe Ruth's single-season home run record by hitting his 61st home run off Boston's Tracy Stallard. The Yankees handed out promotional bobbleheads, celebrated the milestone with a pregame ceremony and had one of his sons throw out the ceremonial first pitch. ... Manager Buck Showalter said the Orioles were not planning to stick around at Yankee Stadium after the game to see if Toronto and Detroit lose. ... Yankees C/DH Gary Sanchez, who has one hit in his last 26 at-bats, was not in the starting lineup. ... Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he addressed the team before Friday's game.