Holliday homers in 10th to complete Yanks rally past O's

NEW YORK -- A home-run derby broke out at Yankee Stadium on Friday, and when the Baltimore Orioles bolted to an eight-run lead, it didn't appear a dramatic photo finish was in the works.

Then Aaron Judge crept the Yankees closer with another one of his long home runs and the thought was perhaps New York could pull it out. Then Starlin Castro hit a long home run to tie the game in the ninth.

By then the Yankees figured, they might as well win the game.

An inning later, Matt Holliday obliged, hitting a three-run home run with one out in the bottom of the 10th as the Yankees completed a stunning comeback and pulled out a wild 14-11 victory over Baltimore.

"It's an amazing feeling," New York manager Joe Girardi said.

Holliday's 10th career walk-off hit and third career walk-off home run lifted the Yankees (14-7) to their 13th win in 16 games. The Yankees had first and second after opening the 10th with a pair of walks off Jayson Aquino (1-1).

One pitch after Aquino fanned Chase Headley, Holliday delivered the game-winner by sending a breaking ball into the Yankees' bullpen well out of the reach of center fielder Adam Jones.

"I thought I hit it good," Holliday said. "I got enough of it but I wasn't too sure."

Once it was clear Holliday got enough of the pitch, he was met by his teammates during a wild celebration at the plate and his first game-ending home run since Sept. 18, 2009 ended with the designated hitter getting doused with water.

Holliday's drive gave the Yankees their first win when allowing at least 11 runs since July 29, 2014 at Texas and first at home since a 12-11 home win over the Kansas City Royals June 7, 2008.

It was the Yankees' first win when trailing by at least eight runs since a 15-9 win at Boston on April 21, 2012 and their first such win at home since Jorge Posada hit a game-ending home run in a 14-13 win over the Texas Rangers on May 16, 2006.

"We've been battling all year," Yankees starter CC Sabathia said. "It's awesome to see the way this team fights."

"This group is resilient," Girardi said. "We have the ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark and that's what we did."

The Yankees fell behind 9-1 after Sabathia gave up a 470-foot home run to Manny Machado in the fifth and Bryan Mitchell allowed a grand slam to Mark Trumbo in the sixth.

Then the comeback began. It started with Judge's second home run, a drive to center off Kevin Gausman that sliced the deficit to 9-4.

"It just kind of triggered something," Girardi said of the team thinking comeback after Judge's home run.

Baltimore took a seemingly safe 11-4 lead on a two-run single by Jonathan Schoop in the seventh.

Then the fun started for the Yankees.

After knocking out Gausman, Jacoby Ellsbury hit his first career grand slam off Vidal Nuno to make it 11-8. The stage seemed set for Judge's third home run but he struck out to end the seventh.

Two innings later, the comeback continued. Ellsbury made it 11-9 with a run-scoring groundout and Castro drove Brad Brach's first pitch well over the left-field wall.

"The ball was definitely jumping," Brach said. "So just a lot of runs scored there and I got to hold the lead there, that's about it."

Long before Brach blew his first save, the Orioles matched their second-highest run total of the season but ultimately wound up losing a game where they scored 11 runs for the first time since July 29, 2006 against the Chicago White Sox.

"I can't be messing around like I did," Brach said. "You just don't want to lose those games."

Machado fell a triple shy of becoming the fifth player in team history to hit for the cycle. He singled, doubled and homered off Sabathia before going hitless in his final three plate appearances.

After Sabathia was rocked for seven runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings, and after Mitchell allowed four runs, three relievers combined on 3 2/3 scoreless frames. Aroldis Chapman (1-0) fanned Chris Davis to end the 10th and picked up the win.

NOTES: LHP Zach Britton (strained left forearm) allowed a home run and threw 28 pitches in a rehab appearance for Double-A Bowie. Manager Buck Showalter said Sunday is the earliest Britton will return. ... To make room for SS Didi Gregorius on the active roster, the Yankees designated INF Pete Kozma for assignment. ... RHP Chris Tillman (right shoulder bursitis) will throw a bullpen session this season and the Orioles will decide whether his next start will be in the majors or in a minor league rehab game. ... New York SS Didi Gregorius went 2-for-5 in his season debut and it also happened to be his 500th career game. He joined Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven (699 games) as the only Dutch native to reach the milestone.