Judge, Yankees stay hot, rout Orioles 12-4

NEW YORK -- Told manager Joe Girardi said he might be on pace for 60 home runs, Aaron Judge laughed, shook his head and said: "Anything's possible. If we just keep winning I'll take it."

Told he is actually on pace for 74 home runs, Judge said: "We'll see what happens. Oh yeah, you guys are too much."

Regardless of projections, the New York Yankees can't get enough of watching and anticipating every time the 6-foot-6 right fielder steps to the plate.

Judge capped a stellar all-around showing by slugging his league-leading 10th home run and scoring four runs as New York continued its roll with a 12-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Judge's 10 home runs have come in his last 16 games. He is one of six Yankees to hit at least 10 home runs through the first 22 games, joining a group that includes Hall of Famers Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra and Babe Ruth, along with Alex Rodriguez and Graig Nettles.

"I'm not sure that you expect 10 home runs from anybody in a month," manager Joe Girardi said. "That'd be 60 a year. We knew he was extremely talented.

"I said all along if he gets the barrel to the ball, good things are going to happen and that's what he's done. Ten home runs, I don't think I would expect that from anybody."

Judge became the first American League player to reach double digits this season when he homered into the New York bullpen beyond the center-field wall on a 1-and-0 pitch from Jayson Aquino to account for New York's final two runs.

"I wouldn't say I'm amazed by it," New York left fielder Brett Gardner said. "I kind of expected it. The guy has a lot of talent."

Judge joined Ryan Zimmerman of Washington and Eric Thames of Milwaukee as the only players in the majors with 10 home runs this season.

Judge's home run occurred after he drew two walks, singled and scored each time he reached base. He raised his totals to 11 walks and 22 runs scored.

"He's not picking on us, he's picking on everybody," Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said.

Judge's latest blast capped New York's 14th win in 17 games. The run started when Judge hit his first home run April 9 in a 7-3 comeback victory in Baltimore.

Besides Judge, Gardner and Austin Romine combined for three home runs and nine RBIs. They drove in New York's first nine runs.

Gardner recorded his third career two home run game with a solo shot and three-run blast in his first two at-bats against Ubaldo Jimenez (1-1).

Gardner drove in his first runs of the season and also homered for the first time since July 30.

"Two or three years it seemed like," Gardner said.

Pineda allowed two unearned runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings while using his breaking ball to get seven of eight strikeouts.

Baltimore (14-8) lost its first series of the season as Jimenez was tagged for seven runs -- six earned -- and five hits in 3 1/3 innings. It was the second straight start Jimenez failed to get past the fourth.

"I have to find my fastball command," Jimenez said. "I have to stay ahead most of the time, that's what hurting me the most. Falling behind the count and then every time I come back, they hurt me."

Caleb Joseph hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning for Baltimore, which has been outscored, 22-4, since the top of the seventh inning on Friday.

Pineda struck out the side in the first, highlighted by winning a 12-pitch battle with Manny Machado. A few minutes later, Gardner slugged his seventh career leadoff home run into the right field seats.

The Yankees added four in the second, the first when Didi Gregorius scored on Romine's fly ball to right. Gardner made it 5-0 when he drove a 1-and-0 pitch into the New York bullpen beyond the center field fence with two runners on.

The Orioles scored two unearned runs in the sixth. Machado doubled and scored on third baseman Chase Headley's throwing error, and Mark Trumbo scored on a wild pitch by Adam Warren.

New York increased the lead to 9-2 when Romine drove a full count offering from Vidal Nuno into the left field seats with one out in the sixth.

The Yankees made it 10-2 on a double by Gregorius and two pitches later Judge homered again.

NOTES: Baltimore RHP Chris Tillman (right shoulder bursitis) will make a fourth rehab start Tuesday when he pitches for Triple-A Norfolk. ... Yankees C Gary Sanchez (strained biceps) took batting practice and did some running without any problems. He is slated to start a rehab assignment next week. ... Orioles LHP Zach Britton (strained left forearm) will continue his rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Sunday. ... New York manager Joe Girardi said he thought LHP Aroldis Chapman would be fine after Mark Trumbo's hit deflected off his pitching hand in the 10th inning on Friday.