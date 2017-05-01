Orioles claim 7-4 win over Yankees in 11 innings

NEW YORK -- With a runner on second base in the ninth inning, Darren O'Day lifted his left leg, turned around and attempted to get a game-ending pickoff.

Then he heard plate umpire Stu Scheuwater call him for a balk on a move the right-hander has used for his entire career.

Moments later, the Baltimore Orioles let another lead at Yankee Stadium slip away, but this time they overcame the disputed balk.

Mark Trumbo hit the tiebreaking single with two outs in the top of the 11th inning and Logan Verrett highlighted his season debut with by striking out slugger Aaron Judge with the bases loaded for the final out of the 10th as Baltimore blew a two-run lead in the ninth before getting a wild 7-4 victory over the New York Yankees.

The Yankees had runners at first and second when O'Day attempted to pick Starlin Castro off second base. His throw wound up sailing past shortstop J.J. Hardy and into center field.

Scheuwater did not immediately signal a balk but the call was made as the ball went by Hardy.

"I've been doing the same move my whole career and nobody's ever called it balk," O'Day said. "So it's a bit surprising that he could see that from back there. He called a balk. It would have been interesting if I made a good throw and picked him off because that would have been the game."

Orioles manager Buck Showalter immediately came out to argue but was quickly tossed without getting little explanation.

"There wasn't a lot of give and take," Showalter said. "The same thing he's been doing for eight or nine years. One out of four saw something that wasn't there. I think we call it over-officiating in basketball. He had a pretty good game going until that."

The Orioles blew their second lead of the series in the ninth inning when Didi Gregorius slapped a single up the middle off left-hander Donnie Hart.

This time, Baltimore kept the game tied thanks to Verrett (1-0), who loaded the bases by allowing a single to Austin Romine, making a low throw to second on a sacrifice bunt attempt by Brett Gardner and hitting pinch hitter Greg Bird.

Verrett had help from Hardy for the second out when Romine was thrown out at the plate and catcher Welington Castillo held on to the low throw. He then fanned Judge on a 1-and-2 breaking ball.

"It was awesome," O'Day said. "It takes a special kind of guy. He believes in himself and he was great. He came in there and made some big pitches after some exciting plays in the infield."

Said Verrett: "I thought to myself this is an opportunity for me to have a big moment here at Yankee Stadium and to put a stamp on my Orioles debut. It was a lot of fun out there, it's a long game but I'm glad we came out on top."

Shortly after Verrett finished the 10th, Trumbo lined a 2-and-1 fastball from Bryan Mitchell (1-1) into right field. Joey Rickard scored on the hit.

The Orioles added a second run on Castillo's single and a third run when Trumbo scored after third baseman Chase Headley dropped a throw from Castro.

Verrett then closed it out with a perfect 11th, capping a 4-hour, 37-minute marathon that saw the Yankees use Mitchell at first base in the 10th while Aroldis Chapman was pitching.

Citing Chapman's probability for strikeouts and a lack of other pitchers, the Yankees put Mitchell at first base. He was charged for an error on a pop-up by Castillo, but earned cheers for catching one by Jonathan Schoop.

Long before the wild ending, Matt Holliday homered in the first and Headley hit an RBI single to give New York a 2-1 lead in the third. The Orioles scored three times in the sixth and took a 4-2 lead on Schoop's double and a groundout by Craig Gentry.

Both starters danced around trouble, leaving it up to the bullpens to settle matters.

Wade Miley pulled a five-inning escape act, allowing two runs and eight hits in five innings. He threw 114 pitches -- six shy of his career-high -- and survived five walks.

The Yankees were 2-for-13 with men on base against Miley. New York stranded 16, went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position and lost for the fourth time in its last 18 games.

"We were never able to get that hit," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "We had a ton of chances. We kept putting them on. I thought it was going to happen but it didn't."

Said New York reliever Dellin Betances said: "I thought we had it, but we came up short,"

New York rookie left-hander Jordan Montgomery allowed three runs and three hits in five-plus innings.

NOTES: New York C Gary Sanchez (strained biceps) will start a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Both manager Joe Girardi and GM Brian Cashman said it is possible that Sanchez could return for next weekend's series at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. ... The Orioles added two bullpen arms by recalling LHP Richard Bleier and RHP Logan Verrett from Triple-A Norfolk. They replaced LHPs Vidal Nuno and Jayson Aquino, who each allowed home runs in the first two games of the series. ... The Yankees announced IF Pete Kozma was claimed off waivers by the Texas Rangers. Kozma was designated for assignment when SS Didi Gregorius was activated from the disabled list Friday. ... Baltimore LHP Zach Britton (strained left forearm) threw a scoreless inning in his second rehab appearance for Double-A Bowie.