Preview: Padres at Angels

A promising road trip ended with a thud for the Los Angeles Angels, who attempt to regroup when they kick off a 10-game homestand on Monday with the first of three against the San Diego Padres. The Angels had won five of eight before winding up their 10-game trek with a pair of five-run losses in Boston to drop back to .500 on the season.

“We’re playing at .500, and we haven’t played anywhere near our potential,” Los Angeles catcher Chris Iannetta said after Sunday’s 6-1 loss. Justin Upton and the slumping Padres snapped out of a deep offensive funk with an 11-3 thrashing of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday to avoid a three-game series sweep. It also snapped a four-game skid in which San Diego scored a mere three runs and was shut out twice. The Padres send Tyson Ross to the mound Monday to oppose Jered Weaver, who is bidding to win his fourth consecutive start.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (2-4, 3.93 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (3-4, 4.37)

Ross has held the opposition to three runs or fewer in eight of his nine starts this season but has only won only once in his last seven trips to the mound. The 28-year-old Californian was saddled with the loss against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday after permitting three runs over a season high-tying seven innings. Ross has made eight career appearances (four starts) against the Angels, posting a 1-1 record and 1.78 ERA.

Weaver has bounced back nicely from a rocky first month of the season, winning his third consecutive start by limiting Toronto to three runs over seven innings last time out. The 32-year-old has surrendered only four runs and 13 hits over 23 1/3 frames during his winning streak to lower his ERA by nearly two full runs. He had permitted only one homer in that span after being taken deep eight times in his first six turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Upton, who belted a grand slam and tied a career high with six RBIs Sunday, is batting .179 with 12 strikeouts in 39 at-bats versus the Angels.

2. Angels CF Mike Trout is 10-for-24 with six runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

3. Padres 1B Yonder Alonso (shoulder) is expected to begin a rehab assignment either Wednesday or Thursday.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Padres 2