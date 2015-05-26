Preview: Padres at Angels

As San Diego continues to struggle offensively, the Los Angeles Angels may have taken a big step toward hitting their stride as they host the Padres on Tuesday in the second contest of a three-game series. Los Angeles has the luxury of Albert Pujols batting behind reigning American League MVP Mike Trout, and it paid off Monday as Pujols’ delivered two-out broken-bat single with the bases loaded in the ninth inning off Craig Kimbrel after Trout was walked intentionally to give the Angels a 4-3 victory.

The game-winning hit could be what Pujols needs to snap out of a prolonged slump as the future Hall of Famer is hitting .228 — 87 points below his career average — with eight home runs and 17 RBIs this season. San Diego has dropped five of its last six games and matched its run total from its previous four losses Monday. The Angels’ Matt Shoemaker is 0-3 with a 9.45 ERA in three starts at home this season and opposes Odrisamer Despaigne, who pitched well in his last turn but lost his third straight start as the Padres were outscored 24-0 in those games. San Diego leads the major leagues with 31 quality starts, while Los Angeles tops the AL with 27.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (2-3, 6.11 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (3-4, 6.29)

Despaigne allowed two runs in six innings of a 3-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, a big improvement from yielding 15 runs and 20 hits over eight innings in his previous two turns. The 28-year-old Cuban recorded back-to-back quality starts — both victories — in April before returning to the bullpen for three appearances. Despaigne, who has never faced the Angels, has a .270 batting average against this season.

Shoemaker permitted eight runs (seven earned) and eight hits in six innings of an 8-4 loss at Toronto on Thursday and continues to yield home runs at an alarming rate. The 28-year-old Michigan native has allowed an American League-leading 13 long balls this season after serving up 14 in 136 innings in 2014. Shoemaker, who was 9-3 with a 2.10 ERA in 16 games (11 starts) at home in 2014, has never faced San Diego, but Matt Kemp took him deep last season while with the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kemp (.251, one home run, 22 RBIs) is 3-for-25 with nine strikeouts in his last seven games.

2. Pujols needs one stolen base to join Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Willie Mays as the only players in history with 500 home runs, a .300 average and 100 stolen bases. Pujols last stole a base May 12 — his only one this season — after recording five in 2014.

3. San Diego fell to 1-5 in interleague play this season while Anaheim is 3-3 and a major league-best 99-55 since 2007. ... The teams have split 26 meetings.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Angels 5