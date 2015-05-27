Preview: Padres at Angels

Matt Kemp’s bat has been on hiatus and San Diego is hoping one big decisive hit will help him crank up the lumber. Kemp hit a three-run double to snap a scoreless tie as the Padres beat the host Los Angeles Angels 4-0 on Tuesday, and they will try to claim the three-game set Wednesday.

Kemp was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason to pump life into San Diego’s offense and he had just one RBI over the previous 12 games before helping the Padres win for just the third time in 11 games. Kemp’s lone home run of the season came April 18 and he is batting just .255 with 25 RBIs. Los Angeles, which won the opener, is having trouble cranking up its offense and has scored just eight runs while losing three of its last four games. Angels center fielder Mike Trout was robbed of a two-run homer by San Diego center fielder Will Venable in the third inning and has cleared the fences just once in the past 10 games.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (1-7, 2.89 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (4-2, 2.98)

Cashner received a no-decision in his last turn after losing each of his previous five starts. He allowed one unearned run and five hits in six innings in the no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers and has given up two or fewer runs in six of his last eight outings. Cashner will be making his first career start against the Angels but has thrown three scoreless innings of relief against them.

Richards defeated the Boston Red Sox in his last outing despite giving up season highs in both runs and hits. He allowed five runs and nine hits in six innings against Boston to win for the fourth time in his last five decisions. Richards, who has never faced the Padres, is 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA in three home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 1B Albert Pujols had two hits Tuesday but has only five RBIs over his last 18 games.

2. Venable is 7-for-12 with four runs scored over the past three games.

3. Los Angeles 3B David Freese is hitless in 15 at-bats over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Angels 3, Padres 1