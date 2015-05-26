Pujols’ ninth-inning RBI single lifts Angels past Padres

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Even as his stellar career winds down, first baseman Albert Pujols can still demonstrate the skills that made him one of baseball’s best hitters.

Pujols lined a run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Los Angeles Angels a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday night in front of 38,055 at Angel Stadium.

In his 15th season, the National League’s three-time Most Valuable Player while with the St. Louis Cardinals is batting just .228 with only eight home runs and 17 RBIs. Nevertheless, Angels manager Mike Scioscia expressed confidence in Pujols’ ability to rise to the occasion.

“Albert is as good as there is in those situations, when it’s late and it’s clutch,” Scioscia said. “He hasn’t gotten as many to fall in this year, but he’s tough.”

Right-hander Joe Smith (1-1) earned the win in relief. Smith pitched two innings, conceded just one hit, struck out two and picked off Padres second baseman Cory Spangenberg, who represented the potential go-ahead run after he hit a single in the top of the eighth.

In the bottom of the ninth, designated hitter Marc Krauss walked with one out and was replaced by pinch-runner Collin Cowgill. Second baseman Johnny Giovatella then hit a single between right-hander Kevin Quackenbush’s legs that sent Cowgill to third base.

Right-handed closer Craig Kimbrel relieved Quackenbush and struck out shortstop Erick Aybar on a rising 99 mph fastball before walking center fielder Mike Trout intentionally with Pujols on deck.

“I thought they were going to pitch to me,” Trout said. “I was up there ready to hit.”

San Diego manager Bud Black described the dilemma he faced.

“If Trout gets a base hit, the first question is, ‘Why did you pitch to Trout?'” Black said to reporters after the game. “What would you have done?”

Pujols lined the second pitch he saw, a 98 mph fastball, into left field to bring Cowgill home, breaking his bat in the process.

“I’ve got all the confidence in the world in him when he’s batting behind me,” Trout said. “He knows how to handle those situations very well. He’s a machine.”

Quackenbush (1-1) faced just three batters in the ninth. The right-hander walked one and allowed a hit in one-third of an inning.

The Padres eliminated a 3-0 deficit in the top of the seventh by scoring three runs on three hits and a walk against right-hander Jered Weaver and left-handed reliever Jose Alvarez.

With Weaver pitching, third baseman Will Middlebrooks blooped a single down the right-field line with one out. After Alvarez walked pinch-hitter Jedd Gyorko with two out, first baseman Yangervis Solarte doubled down the left-field line to send Middlebrooks home. Center fielder Will Venable followed by slicing a two-run single into right field.

That rally nullified Weaver’s strong performance. The right-hander, who won his past three starts, took a shutout into the seventh inning, amassed a season-high seven strikeouts and picked a runner off first base. Weaver conceded one walk, one run and six hits.

The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the second by scoring an unearned run against right-hander Tyler Ross. Left fielder Matt Joyce hit a double down the right-field line with two out, took third base on a passed ball and scored on catcher Carlos Perez’s infield single.

San Diego shortstop Alexi Amarista cut off Perez’s ground ball up the middle, performed a 360-degree turn and made a throw that forced Solarte to field a short hop as Perez crossed the bag.

The Angels doubled the lead in the fourth. Right fielder Kole Calhoun hit a single past a diving Amarista, stole second base and came home when Joyce singled past a diving Solarte.

In the fifth, Los Angeles added another run when Aybar scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded. Aybar lunged at the last moment and used his left hand to skim the edge of the plate. Black appealed plate umpire Scott Barry’s call, but the ruling was upheld after a video replay.

“Great reaction, great slide,” Scioscia said about Aybar’s play. “He was looking for it. He saw how much room he was getting from the third baseman, and he got down that line.”

NOTES: San Diego’s Abraham Almonte started in right field for the second time this season. Matt Kemp, the usual right fielder, served as the designated hitter. ... Padres RHP James Shields is the first pitcher in major league history to win his first six decisions for a new team after joining it during the offseason, according to Elias Sports Bureau. ... San Diego signed RHP Jordan Hershiser to a minor league contract Sunday. Hershiser, 27, is the son of former Los Angeles Dodgers star Orel Hershiser. ... Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols began the night needing one stolen base to become the fourth player in history with 500 home runs, 100 steals and a .300 career average. Hall of Famers Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Willie Mays are the others. ... Angels OF Collin Cowgill underwent X-rays on his sore right hand, and no break was found. Cowgill entered Monday night’s game as a pinch-runner and scored the winning run. He remains day-to-day.